Footprints over 6 million years old may be the oldest of hominids
In 2017, researchers from Idaho State University analyzed more than 57 footprints found on the island of Crete, Greece, which they believed to belong to a hominid 5.7 million years. Now, a new study conducted by the University of Tubinga suggests that these same footprints are even older, at around 6,05 millions of years – 350.000 years older than previously thought.
