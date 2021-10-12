Footprints over 6 million years old may be the oldest of hominids

October 12, 2021
In 2017, researchers from Idaho State University analyzed more than 57 footprints found on the island of Crete, Greece, which they believed to belong to a hominid 5.7 million years. Now, a new study conducted by the University of Tubinga suggests that these same footprints are even older, at around 6,05 millions of years – 350.000 years older than previously thought.

Fossils of ancient hominids are found in many places around the world, including species of

Homo

Graecopithecus

. However, tracing the history of our ancestors from the analysis of these materials is not enough. For this reason, traces left by them, such as footprints, can provide more clues to that distant past.

One of the most 05 footprints found in Crete (Image: Reproduction/Uppsala Ahlberg)

There is no fossil evidence of

Homo sapiens before 350 a thousand years ago. The species closest to us,

Homo neanderthalensis, only appeared around 350 a thousand years ago. This means that the footprints, if they really are from hominids, are a reference to the most distant ancestors ever analyzed. These marks are close to the age range of Lucy’s skeleton, a

Australopithecus afarensis

who lived 3.9 million years ago.

The estimated age of these footprints is so old that researchers believe that it is a

Graecopithecus freybergi

, a species of primate with teeth that stick estimated to have lived 7.2 million years ago, just after our lineage split from chimpanzees. “We cannot rule out a connection between the producer of the tracks and the possible Graecopithecus freybergi

pre-human,” said paleontologist Madelaine Böhme, from the University of Tübingen and co-author of the new study.

Map of geological analyzes of the Crete region (Image: Reproduction/Uwe Kirscher et al.)

To reach this conclusion, the The team focused on characteristics of the feet of these hominids, related to the transition from locomotion, when they started to leave the trees to walk on the ground. “This morphology includes characters that are currently considered unique to hominids, such as the presence of a forefoot ball,” added the researchers.

The researchers analyzed the region of Crete with paleomagnetic and micropaleontological methods and studied 50 samples, which dated the footprints as older than previously estimated — about 6,05 million years. It is worth remembering that the main theories suggest that our species arose in Africa. “Despite numerous publications suggesting an origin in Africa, there is evidence that the first hominids may have evolved in Eurasia,” they pointed out. these marks of more than 6 million years were left by our ancestors, we will need to rethink the construction of this great puzzle that is the human family tree.

The research was published in the journal Scientific Reports .

Source: ScienceAlert

