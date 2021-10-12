call-of-duty:-vanguard-wins-movie-trailer

Call of Duty : Vanguard reflects the turning point of the war and also of the producer

“This fight… matters”

Every story has its inspiration. Every hero has his origin. Call of Duty: #Vanguard launches on November 5th. pic.twitter.com/J4nvj1Lt1Z

— Call of Duty BR (@CallofDutyBR) October 11, 11

In the video, the new characters are shown with explanations of each one’s role within the group of soldiers that make up Task Force One. tries to flee at the end of the war in an attempt to create a Fourth Reich. And it’s up to the Task Force One characters to solve the problem once and for all and end the Axis efforts.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!