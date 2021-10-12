Call of Duty: Vanguard wins movie trailer
Call of Duty: Vanguard won a new movie trailer this Monday (11), showing a little more of the story mode and the operators that will be part of the game’s campaign.
Call of Duty : Vanguard reflects the turning point of the war and also of the producer
“This fight… matters”
Every story has its inspiration. Every hero has his origin.
In the video, the new characters are shown with explanations of each one’s role within the group of soldiers that make up Task Force One. tries to flee at the end of the war in an attempt to create a Fourth Reich. And it’s up to the Task Force One characters to solve the problem once and for all and end the Axis efforts.
Call of Duty: Vanguard arrives on November 5th for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.
