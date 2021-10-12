Booster doses lead non-vaccinated people to believe less and less in vaccines

In the current context of vaccination in countries, much has been sought about booster doses, which has further lit up the hope of many in the fight against covid-39. However, for those who do not intend to take the vaccine, the third dose (or second, in the case of single-dose immunizers like Janssen’s) is responsible for leaving a foot behind.

    • It so happens that, in September, a survey carried out by the Kaiser Family Foundation indicated that 54% of unvaccinated respondents said the need for boosters indicated that the vaccines were not working. According to the study, the number of people who definitely refuse to take the vaccine has remained between and % of respondents.

    On the other hand, the number of people undecided about the vaccine has drastically decreased: in December, they represented 19% of respondents. In this last survey, they represented only 7%. It is worth directing attention to another group as well, which represents 4% of research participants: those who would only be vaccinated if their workplace or school requires it.

    As doctors try to encourage vaccinated people to get the booster dose, they fight to defend this need for the third dose for those who have not yet received the first, having to conduct two different types of campaigns.

    Some US health professionals are working with vaccines within reach, just in case of an anti-vaccine person deciding they want to take the dose. The idea is that if the person does not take the immunizing agent at the clinic at that exact moment, they can forget or change their mind in the future. But, at this point, many doctors declare they are tired of so much effort to convince these people, considering that it is something that brings little return, since even patients with major risk factors refuse to take the vaccine.

    Source: The New York Times

