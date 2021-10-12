8-children's-games-with-very-scary-moments

When we play a game made for kids, we only expect cute characters and epic adventures, right? Wrong! Some of the titles we played when we were kids had horrifying moments, which stayed imprinted in our memory for a long time.

Canaltech team

separated eight amazing games, but with scenes too macabre for children — by the way, most of the games on this list received the Everyone rating (ie, free for all audiences), according to the ESRB (Entertainment Software Rating Board , the body that regulates the cataloging of games in North America). Have you played any of them? Remember another game that gave you nightmares until today? Check:

8. The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask

Although we often hear the buzzword “Nintendo games are for kids”, some of the company’s games bring visuals, characters and sounds disturbing. One of them is The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask

, released in 1995: by far the most bizarre game in the franchise — and for many, one of the best ever.

The game has a lot of oddities, but let’s just name a few. First: the magic mask seller. He always kept a smile on his face, whether he was happy, in fact, or angry. In fact, the character was inspired by the co-creator of the franchise, Shigeru Miyamoto.

A nice face? (Photo: Reproduction/Nintendo)

Second: what about the moon, whose objective is to destroy the Earth? With red eyes and a horrifying smile, the star is one of the central characters in the story, and he got closer and closer to the ground as he passed the game. Watch below a time-lapse of the falling moon: