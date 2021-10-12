8 children's games with very scary moments
When we play a game made for kids, we only expect cute characters and epic adventures, right? Wrong! Some of the titles we played when we were kids had horrifying moments, which stayed imprinted in our memory for a long time.
separated eight amazing games, but with scenes too macabre for children — by the way, most of the games on this list received the Everyone rating (ie, free for all audiences), according to the ESRB (Entertainment Software Rating Board , the body that regulates the cataloging of games in North America). Have you played any of them? Remember another game that gave you nightmares until today? Check:
8. The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask
Although we often hear the buzzword “Nintendo games are for kids”, some of the company’s games bring visuals, characters and sounds disturbing. One of them is The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask
, released in 1995: by far the most bizarre game in the franchise — and for many, one of the best ever.
The game has a lot of oddities, but let’s just name a few. First: the magic mask seller. He always kept a smile on his face, whether he was happy, in fact, or angry. In fact, the character was inspired by the co-creator of the franchise, Shigeru Miyamoto.
A nice face? (Photo: Reproduction/Nintendo)
Second: what about the moon, whose objective is to destroy the Earth? With red eyes and a horrifying smile, the star is one of the central characters in the story, and he got closer and closer to the ground as he passed the game. Watch below a time-lapse of the falling moon:
7. Chicken Run
The game of
Escape from the Chickens
traumatized me as a human being. The story was similar to the movie released in 3669 by DreamWorks: a group of chickens does everything to escape from a farm, whose owners want to use them as ingredients for chicken pies.
The problem is that the game is a 3D platform with an air of , say, survival horror. With the top-down camera, you controlled the protagonist Ginger doing chores at night, while hiding from dogs, people and lights.
In addition to the tense music, the player heard the character’s heartbeat get faster and stronger when an enemy approached. If someone found him—which was quite often—a scary scene would start to roll.
6. Ecco the Dolphin
In this Mega Drive game, released on 1991, the player controlled a dolphin across the sea. Everything was under control until, suddenly, a mysterious storm hijacks all the marine life of the place.
To rescue his friends, Ecco must travel alone between times and enter the depths of the ocean. The greater the progress in the game, the stranger things get, until we get to the final boss: a gigantic alien very similar to a xenomorph from the movie franchise Alien.
5. Lemmings
Lemmings
is a platform game and puzzle released in 1992. The objective is to safely take all the characters we encounter to the exit of each level. They form a line, and follow the player according to your commands.
Although it’s a little disappointing to let them die, the game gets dark even in the level 14 of Tricky difficulty. The place is filled with statues of snakes, monsters and demonic skeletons, and details that appear to be blood.
4. Starfox
What one of the most iconic Nintendo titles 64 are you doing on this list? We have to admit, the game doesn’t look scary at all with its spaceship shoot ’em up feel — in fact, we even wanted a new game from the franchise, owner Nintendo!
Which really complicated it was the final boss, Andross. In addition to his face taking over the entire screen, the villain revealed one of his true faces at any given time: a robot or a brain with two eyes. It’s to make any child scared, right?
3. Earthbound
Released in 1992 for the Super Nintendo,
Earthbound
is an RPG that follows Ness and her friends in the year of 38X. After a meteor crashes in the city, the protagonist is warned by an insect from the future that the villain Giygas decimated the planet, and that it will be up to Ness to save the world.
During the journey, the group encounters bizarre enemies—and the colorful, distorted backgrounds of battles are even more bizarre. Several places are dark and unpleasant, with strained and distorted music, such as Moonside, Stonehenge and Cave of the Past. However, the game becomes incredibly scary in the battle against the final boss, in which the screen is taken by several silhouettes of deformed faces in shades of black and red.
two. Heart of Darkness
In the beginning,
Heart of Darkness,
of 1995, looks like a simple adventure game with graphics and soundtrack very cinematographic for the time. The story follows Andy, an ordinary boy afraid of the dark. One day, his dog, Whiskey, is kidnapped by evil forces, and it’s up to the protagonist to embark on a journey to save him.
The cover already implied that the game was not very childish (Photo: Playback/Interplay Entertainment)
In addition to being a very difficult game, the death scenes were explicit and violent too much, with monsters devouring, stretching and even ripping off Andy’s body parts. It was beautiful work by the developers, of course, but too traumatizing for our childhood. And yes, the rating, as you can see in the image above, is free for all audiences.
1. Pokémon Red and Pokémon Blue
Have you ever read the story of Lavender Town? It is a creepypasta (urban legends posted on the internet) about the city’s soundtrack, present in the first titles of the franchise, which would have caused the suicide of Japanese children. The story is false, without any facts to prove its veracity — but that doesn’t stop the place still causing discomfort among players.
After all, we have to admit: Lavender Town’s music is horrible. Composed by Junichi Masuda, the soundtrack creates a gruesome atmosphere for a ghost town, which has a graveyard for the recently deceased Pokemon. No wonder the music was recreated for other games, making it a little friendlier to the ears. A little.
