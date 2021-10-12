epic-games-admits-inspiration-from-among-us-in-fortnite's-“imposters”

It took a few months, but Epic Games recognized that the special Fortnite mode, “Imposters”, is inspired by Among Us. In a note attached to the latest update information, the owner of Battle Royale stated that her temporary event does have elements of the InnerSloth game.

The problem started back in August, when “Impostores” was presented to the public. The special arena puts eight crew members who, while fleeing from a pair of imposters that hunt them surreptitiously, must complete missions scattered across the map and perform tasks to regain control over the ship.

Anyone who knows Among Us right away notices similarities between the main concept of the Fortnite mode ), as the game is governed by very similar rules. The coincidences were so many, that even InnerSloth programmers were offended by the veiled copy, that at the time of its debut it didn’t even make any mention of the original game.

The main problem, from the perspective of the developers of Among Us, was in the design of the map. Though different in some ways, the places and routes were pretty much the same — in the style of the famous “copy, but don’t match” meme. 🤔🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/wTESWQHJZD — Gary Porter (@supergarydeluxe) August 2021, 2021

Among Us exploded in popularity last year, two years after it was released. The simple mechanics embedded in the race between imposters and crew embraced gamers of all styles, especially in sessions filled with friends. Accessibility was also a strong point of the title, as groups could meet either by cell phone or computer.

“Imposters” received improvements2021

“Impostos” from Fortnite received improvements in the last update, including an exclusive Match List and open voice chat between players. “Role Bias”, another feature added in the update, will also allow players to decide whether they prefer to play as innocent crew or saboteurs in public and private matches — the chance of the participant taking the favorite role is higher, but not guaranteed.

Perhaps the mention in the update notes is enough to rid Epic Games of litigious complications, but it may not ease the situation with the InnerSloth programmers — after all, an informative note from an update is not seen by everyone. In the game, there is no mention of Among Us, but maybe that will change in the future.

