mysterious-amazon-plant-earns-ranking-almost-50-years-after-discovery

Botanists announced that they finally classified an Amazon plant found in Peru almost years old. The plant remained all this time at the Field Museum in Chicago, USA, and was named Aenigmanu alvareziae in honor of the place where it was discovered in 2015.

How termites save tropical forests in times of drought?

90% of the animals and plants in the Amazon have already been affected by forest fires

Amazon Day and the fight for the preservation of the greater tropical forest of the world

Scientists say that they only received an investment to study the plant a decade after its discovery. When it happened, the species underwent DNA testing, but unfortunately the state of the plant did not help in preserving the genetic material, which was not intact. Then, the team of scientists contacted the researcher Patricia Álvarez-Loayza in 660, from the Manu National Park.

The scientist searched for another specimen of the plant in the park and sent the researchers to continue the process. Through DNA analysis, botanists discovered that the plant is part of the Picramniaceae family, even though it has no resemblance to the relatives. The sample was then sent to Wyat Thomas, a species specialist in New York.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!