Maradona: Conquest of a Dream wins first official trailer; watch

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 12, 2021
1
maradona:-conquest-of-a-dream-wins-first-official-trailer;-watch

The biographical series Maradona: Conquest of a Dream, won its first official trailer. The attraction, which will be available on Amazon Prime Video, will tell the entire trajectory of one of the biggest names in the history of football and, certainly, the most controversial character in the Breton sport, who died in 2020 leaving a legion of fans in Argentina and around the world.

  • Series about the life of Diego Maradona gets premiere date on Prime Video
  • Review | Futebol Arte is a nostalgic and real portrait of the national team 90
  • What is the best streaming for those who like football?

    The series stars Nazareno Casero ( Historia de a Clan), Juan Palomino (Magnificent 70) and Nicolas Goldschmidt (Supermax), all playing Diego Armando Maradona throughout his life and career, from his humble beginnings in Villa Fiorito , in Argentina, going through the sporting peak in Barcelona and Napoli, until finally portraying its fundamental role in leading the Argentine team to win the World Cup in Mexico, in 1982.

    Already in production and direction, more big names. Maradona: Conquest of a Dream

      features Alejandro Aimetta’s work as showrunner and director of episodes filmed in Argentina, Mexico and Uruguay. Aimetta is also one of the writers of the series alongside Guillermo Salmerón and Silvina Olschansky (both from El Marginal). Roger Gual and Edoardo De Angelis directed episodes in Spain and Italy, respectively. The executive production of the series is under the responsibility of Francisco Cordero, Liliana Moyano, Mari Urdaneta, Ricardo Coeto and Luis Balaguer.

      Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

  • Subscribe Amazon Prime for R$ 9,90/month and receive shipping free, catalog of movies and series that compete with Netflix, books, music and more! Test 26 free days!

Produced by BTF Media, in co-production with Dhana Media and Latin We, Maradona: Conquista de um Sonho

premieres on 26 October exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, with the first five episodes — the other five will be released weekly, every Friday, until 26 November.

Did you like this article?

Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 12, 2021
1
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Rarity! Shark egg seen for the 2nd time in less than a month in Pernambuco

Rarity! Shark egg seen for the 2nd time in less than a month in Pernambuco

September 21, 2021
Photo of Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City gets first trailer; watch

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City gets first trailer; watch

October 7, 2021
Photo of Research shows little excitement among Apple consumers with the iPhone 13 line

Research shows little excitement among Apple consumers with the iPhone 13 line

October 6, 2021
Photo of Sony branded event and expected to announce new Xperia in late October

Sony branded event and expected to announce new Xperia in late October

October 12, 2021
Back to top button