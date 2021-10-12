Maradona: Conquest of a Dream wins first official trailer; watch
The biographical series Maradona: Conquest of a Dream, won its first official trailer. The attraction, which will be available on Amazon Prime Video, will tell the entire trajectory of one of the biggest names in the history of football and, certainly, the most controversial character in the Breton sport, who died in 2020 leaving a legion of fans in Argentina and around the world.
- Series about the life of Diego Maradona gets premiere date on Prime Video
- Review | Futebol Arte is a nostalgic and real portrait of the national team 90
- What is the best streaming for those who like football?
The series stars Nazareno Casero ( Historia de a Clan), Juan Palomino (Magnificent 70) and Nicolas Goldschmidt (Supermax), all playing Diego Armando Maradona throughout his life and career, from his humble beginnings in Villa Fiorito , in Argentina, going through the sporting peak in Barcelona and Napoli, until finally portraying its fundamental role in leading the Argentine team to win the World Cup in Mexico, in 1982.
Already in production and direction, more big names. Maradona: Conquest of a Dream
- features Alejandro Aimetta’s work as
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
- What is the best streaming for those who like football?
- Subscribe Amazon Prime for R$ 9,90/month and receive shipping free, catalog of movies and series that compete with Netflix, books, music and more! Test 26 free days!
Produced by BTF Media, in co-production with Dhana Media and Latin We, Maradona: Conquista de um Sonho
premieres on 26 October exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, with the first five episodes — the other five will be released weekly, every Friday, until 26 November.
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.