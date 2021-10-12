twitter-releases-“remove-follower”-function-for-all-users

The famous “soft block” finally became a native feature of Twitter this Monday (). The social network now allows users to remove followers with a few clicks, without having to resort to the traditional method of blocking and unblocking an unwanted profile to remove it from the list.

In the list of followers, the option “Remove this follower” has been added to the options attached for each profile. Clicking it does exactly what the name says: that user stops following your account, but is not notified at all.

The option to remove followers is still exclusive to the web version of Twitter (Capture: Igor Almenara/Canaltech)

Other than blocking someone, removing a follower does not prevent interactions, not even the profile to follow you again at another time. The big thing is to avoid that person’s attention by removing them from the circle of followers, as their posts no longer appear on their Home Page so often.

More control on the network