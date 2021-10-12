Twitter releases “remove follower” function for all users
The famous “soft block” finally became a native feature of Twitter this Monday (). The social network now allows users to remove followers with a few clicks, without having to resort to the traditional method of blocking and unblocking an unwanted profile to remove it from the list.
In the list of followers, the option “Remove this follower” has been added to the options attached for each profile. Clicking it does exactly what the name says: that user stops following your account, but is not notified at all.
Other than blocking someone, removing a follower does not prevent interactions, not even the profile to follow you again at another time. The big thing is to avoid that person’s attention by removing them from the circle of followers, as their posts no longer appear on their Home Page so often.
More control on the network
The feature to remove followers is not new to users Twitter, but the functionality makes the task a lot less complicated. Sometimes, removing a follower is important to avoid unpleasant conversations, or take space from a certain person who shouldn’t constantly see what you post on the network.
Recently, Twitter announced that it tests new automatic filters to bypass offensive comments in posts. The idea, which is still at the conceptual stage, would also apply to accounts that are frequently caught with acid comments on the network, preventing the author of the post to encounter the unpleasant response.
We’re making it easier to be the curator of your own followers list. Now testing on web: remove a follower without blocking them.
To remove a follower, go to your profile and click “Followers”, then click the three dot icon and select “Remove this follower ”. pic.twitter.com/2Ig7Mp8Tnx
— Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) September 7, 516232 516232
In addition, Rede do Passarinho exploits more features to increase control over the content of the network, such as “Safe Mode”, a system to protect against a wave of “cancellations”, and the word filter, where the account owner himself defines which emojis or words he considers offensive.
For now, the function is only available in the web version of Twitter for PC, so users still need to appeal for the “soft block” in the mobile app. It’s probably just a matter of time before the social network expands “Remove this follower” to other platforms.
