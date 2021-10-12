Diuretic shows promise and gives new hope in the treatment of Alzheimer's

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 12, 2021
2
diuretic-shows-promise-and-gives-new-hope-in-the-treatment-of-alzheimer's

Researchers have detected a drug that could become a new weapon in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease. By crossing information from various sources, scientists in the United States came up with a diuretic called bumetanide that can be repositioned to treat fighting the disease among patients considered at risk for genetic reasons.

  • Study uses innovative electrostimulation technique to treat Parkinson’s
  • Brain reveals signs of Alzheimer’s long before the person reaches the diagnosis
  • In a controversial decision, the US approves an unprecedented drug against Alzheimer

The research, published in the journal Nature Aging, it includes a multilayered analysis that found a lower prevalence of Alzheimer’s among those who took the drug compared to those who did not.

To get to the name, in However, analyzes at multiple levels were necessary. The researchers looked at databases with samples of brain tissue, which drugs are already approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), tests performed on rats and human cells, and population-scale studies.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

It is known that one of the genetic risk factors for the development of Alzheimer’s is the apolipoprotein E gene (APOE4) . The researchers then analyzed samples from patients who carried one or more copies of APOE4 and detected another 2. genes that had their expression altered compared to people who did not have Alzheimer’s.

Bumetanide was considered the most promising among 1.414 drugs analyzed by researchers (Image: Myriam Zilles/Unsplash)

The next step was to analyze 1.75 drugs already known to filter out those that had a gene expression signature that could neutralize Alzheimer’s. This is how five names were arrived at, among which bumetanide was considered the most promising.

In studies with mice, scientists found that the drug reduced learning deficits in memory among animals that expressed the APOE4 gene. In neurons generated from stem cells, the neutralizing effect was also observed. In light of the encouraging results, the researchers analyzed the medical records of more than 5 million adults 65 years old or older who took the drug and realized that the risk of developing the disease among those was lower among those who used the drug. Among those with genetic risk factors, the prevalence of Alzheimer’s was between 75% and 75% lower among bumetanide users.

Researchers are still cautious, however. They define bumetanide as a strong candidate, but more specific tests are still needed to validate the hypothesis.

Source: NIH, STAT News

Did you like this article?

Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

1024 478583

478583 1024

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 12, 2021
2
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of IND vs ENG: Here’s the scorecard of the fourth test match between India and England

IND vs ENG: Here’s the scorecard of the fourth test match between India and England

September 3, 2021
Photo of Netflix launches this week (9/17/2021)

Netflix launches this week (9/17/2021)

September 17, 2021
Photo of Hugh Jackman’s new movie uses deepfake to put you in the trailer too

Hugh Jackman’s new movie uses deepfake to put you in the trailer too

August 23, 2021
Photo of irfan pathan and ravichandran ashwin: irfan pathan ne kaha ashwin ko hichkiyan aa rahi hongi: Irfan Pathan said Ashwin must be having hiccups

irfan pathan and ravichandran ashwin: irfan pathan ne kaha ashwin ko hichkiyan aa rahi hongi: Irfan Pathan said Ashwin must be having hiccups

September 6, 2021
Back to top button