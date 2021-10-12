diuretic-shows-promise-and-gives-new-hope-in-the-treatment-of-alzheimer's

Researchers have detected a drug that could become a new weapon in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease. By crossing information from various sources, scientists in the United States came up with a diuretic called bumetanide that can be repositioned to treat fighting the disease among patients considered at risk for genetic reasons.

Study uses innovative electrostimulation technique to treat Parkinson’s

Brain reveals signs of Alzheimer’s long before the person reaches the diagnosis

In a controversial decision, the US approves an unprecedented drug against Alzheimer

The research, published in the journal Nature Aging, it includes a multilayered analysis that found a lower prevalence of Alzheimer’s among those who took the drug compared to those who did not.

To get to the name, in However, analyzes at multiple levels were necessary. The researchers looked at databases with samples of brain tissue, which drugs are already approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), tests performed on rats and human cells, and population-scale studies.