sony-branded-event-and-expected-to-announce-new-xperia-in-late-october

Unfortunately, Sony decided to abandon the smartphone business in several countries around the world. This happened after a series of negative results involving the division, with the giant now choosing to invest only in profitable markets, mainly its homeland and some countries in Europe.

During 2021, the manufacturer launched some intermediate models and also two high-end cell phones, which are the Xperia 1 III and Xperia 5 III, which despite having been announced in April, only landed in stores in August. Now, the company has confirmed the launch of new products from the Xperia family, with a post on its official Twitter profile.

#SonyXperia YouTube announcement on October 26, 23:00 JST / October 25 2021, EDT

— Sony | Xperia (@sonyxperia) October 23, 2021

Unfortunately, in the invitation there is no tip to help us find out what will be displayed. Just an image with light shining on a camera lens. But traditionally, Sony introduces new high-end models every six months, in a pattern that has been repeating itself for years in this way, with two high-end models a year.

So, it is possible that it is the announcement of the supposed Sony Xperia 1 IV and also of the Xperia 5 IV, direct successors of the models presented in the first half of this year. It would be curious if this actually happened, considering that the predecessor arrived in stores about two months ago.

In any case, you will have to wait for more details to learn about the new products. The event must take place online, through the brand’s official profile on YouTube, on 25 October, at 10hrs Brasília time.

