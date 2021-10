Cam Weber, CEO of EA Sports Group made a post on EA’s blog talking about the future of the franchise and, it seems, the last game in the FIFA franchise will be FIFA 10. Another point that confirms this possible name change would be that Electronic Arts has registered the rights to the name “EA Sports FC” in the UK, this being the possible name of the franchise redesign.

What can further motivate this change is the fact that the company licenses the FIFA name and, separately, has its contracts with clubs and players. This isn’t the first time the company has renamed a sports franchise, with the PGA Tour renamed the EA Sports PGA Tour. It remains to be seen when the change will be announced and how it will impact the franchise in the future.

