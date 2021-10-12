top-10-music-documentaries-to-watch-on-netflix

Netflix has already revealed that if there was something that subscribers enjoyed watching while fulfilling the period of social isolation at home, it was documentaries. Although this type of production has gained more popularity among the plots true crime (passion of the public that gave rise to the series Only Murders in the Building, on Star+), one thing is for sure: documentaries can be fascinating productions if they bring well-told stories. And if there are cool stories to be broadcast, it’s the ones involving the music industry.

From 2020 to here , the streaming service has invested heavily in such productions, bringing very popular music figures to the front of the cameras under the Netflix imprint. Currently, there are so many titles that Canaltech decided to help you when choosing and setting up your marathon, selecting by hand 10 best music documentaries for you to watch.

15. Weeping – Winged Marginal

In spite of not being original from Netflix, Chorão – Marginal Alado was one of the most anticipated national films to hit theaters and, consequently, to streaming. The title follows the career of one of the most important names in Brazilian music, especially popular among young people.

Criticism | Chorão: Marginal Alado presents fans with an intimate and longing tribute

Chorão was the vocalist of the band Charlie Brown Jr. and died in 2013, but his death or the frailties that led him to her, it is far from being the main point of this production. On the contrary: documentary filmmaker Felipe Novaes shows, through testimonials from family and friends, unpublished images and stories, a Chorão that goes far beyond the stage musician, bringing a more intimate look to fans.

9. Hip-Hop Evolution