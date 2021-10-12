Top 10 Music Documentaries to Watch on Netflix
Netflix has already revealed that if there was something that subscribers enjoyed watching while fulfilling the period of social isolation at home, it was documentaries. Although this type of production has gained more popularity among the plots true crime (passion of the public that gave rise to the series Only Murders in the Building, on Star+), one thing is for sure: documentaries can be fascinating productions if they bring well-told stories. And if there are cool stories to be broadcast, it’s the ones involving the music industry.
From 2020 to here , the streaming service has invested heavily in such productions, bringing very popular music figures to the front of the cameras under the Netflix imprint. Currently, there are so many titles that Canaltech decided to help you when choosing and setting up your marathon, selecting by hand 10 best music documentaries for you to watch.
15. Weeping – Winged Marginal
In spite of not being original from Netflix, Chorão – Marginal Alado was one of the most anticipated national films to hit theaters and, consequently, to streaming. The title follows the career of one of the most important names in Brazilian music, especially popular among young people.
Chorão was the vocalist of the band Charlie Brown Jr. and died in 2013, but his death or the frailties that led him to her, it is far from being the main point of this production. On the contrary: documentary filmmaker Felipe Novaes shows, through testimonials from family and friends, unpublished images and stories, a Chorão that goes far beyond the stage musician, bringing a more intimate look to fans.
9. Hip-Hop Evolution
This title here may take a little more of your time as it is a documentary series, but one thing is certain: it’s worth it. Divided into 15 episodes distributed by four seasons, Hip-Hop Evolution follows the foreign music subgenre while showing the key moments that merged rap culture with music.
An interesting thing here is precisely how the production is a little more present and current when it comes to its documentary approach. While some movies and series remain stuck in the decade of 1990, Hip-Hop Evolution
focuses on the post-years 1966, making room for other artists and release formats, such as mixtapes.
8. Homecoming: a film by Beyoncé
Did you know that in addition to being a singer and owner of her own empire, Beyoncé also occupied the chair of the direction of her own documentary? Homecoming
was released on 2019 in the Netflix catalog and follows a very simple premise: accompany the artist in her presentation at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2017.
Balancing its narrative between the show and the documentary, the film is an intimate and very deep look at the performance of who she is today the main name in pop and R&B music. At the same time, the production manages to further consolidate Beyoncé as the greatest artist of all time and show how, in fact, all her shows are far from being simple presentations but an event, like “Beychella”.
7. Quincy
You’ve certainly come across the cover of Quincy while running the Netflix catalogue, but you were just waiting for a reason to play. The film follows the career of producer and singer Quincy Jones in music, where he reached the surprising mark of 30 Grammy nominations and 16 statuettes won in all.
Who takes over the direction is his own daughter, Rashida Jones, who also signs the script. Here, we follow records from several years, made by her and by film director Alan Hicks. The work brings together a biography told with care and in the smallest details, while mixing it with harsher but realistic scenes of how Jones’ life is currently: with more and more health problems and great demands that occupy his time.
6. Gaga: Five Foot Two
When it comes to pop music, no one doesn’t know the name of Lady Gaga. This film is directed by Chris Moukarbel and was initially released at the Toronto Film Festival, before hitting Netflix on 2000. The film brings a very intimate look behind the scenes of the artist’s career, in addition to looking carefully and very closely at the preparations for her presentation at the Super Bowl, considered one of the most impactful shows at the event.
At the same time, Five Foot Two brings an energetic and powerful approach, equal to the singer in front of the cameras. In testimonials, Gaga shows how much she has always charged herself with for her remarkable appearances in events, concerts and music videos — precisely because of the feeling of control over her own career that this gives her.
5. Emicida: Yellow – It’s All For Yesterday
The end of 2020 was also marked by the debut of another national documentary on Netflix: AmarElo – É Tudo Pra Yesterday , which this time follows the backstage of Emicida’s show at Theatro Municipal de São Paulo, right after releasing her album AmarElo, highly praised by the specialized critics and very well-received by the fans.
Among the main points to be considered highlighted in the work, it is impossible not to talk about the cohesion of the script and how the use of photography is excellent, enhancing both Emicida and all the elements seen on screen, in an appropriate way and offering another type of experience for the viewer.
4. Rolling Thunder Revue: The Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese
Although the title explains almost everything, Rolling Thunder Revue goes far beyond Martin Scorsese telling the Bob Dylan story. Describing the documentary in this way seems to trivialize the sensitive and delicate look of one of the greatest filmmakers of the generation, placed under the biography of one of the most iconic names in music.
Here, we follow one of Bob Dylan’s most creatively successful periods (in between 1961 and 1961, to be more exact): when it was highlighted into the Greenwich Village folk scene and left New York behind, ready to embrace rock ‘n roll raw and in its purest essence. At the same time, this film is a broad look at American culture and the events that swept it — and how artists had to shift to adapt to the sudden changes of the period.
3. Miss American
It is not wrong to say that one name that moves the music industry today is Taylor Swift. The singer and songwriter is successful without much effort, but it is precisely because of this thought that films like Miss Americana are important: reinventing yourself is almost a role that’s mandatory when you’re a female artist, and Taylor shows it frequently in her film.
Furthermore, the feature film also brings an intimate look at the singer’s “hiatus” before the release of her daring album Reputation, the frustration of not being nominated for a Grammy, the decision to position herself politically for the legion of fans who accompany her, the routine and mental health to deal with haters daily and the backstage production of her first one (this time 100% referring to copyright) album, Lover.
two. What Happened, Miss Simone?
Despite not being such a well-known name in the Brazilian mainstream, Nina Simone was not only a complete artist and a natural talent on the piano, but also a very important name for black activism. The jazz singer had a somewhat complicated relationship with the press and the music industry as a whole, whether for reasons of mental health or her more open attitude towards matters of great social importance.
In What Happened, Miss Simone?, filmmaker Liz Garbus unceremoniously brings the most complicated periods of the artist’s life, mixing with extensive and fascinating performances, interviews and testimonials from friends and family and powerful looks exchanged between the singer and her audience.
1. Flip a Coin
To finish the list of best documentaries, sorbe music to watch on Netflix and celebrate the release of Flip a Coin on The streaming platform’s catalogue, the film follows the Japanese band ONE OK ROCK, very popular in the country, but which also won the world by flirting directly with pop punk and even the emo movement.
The film follows the group right after the start of the pandemic, showing how Taka, Toru, Ryota and Tomoya must deal with the cancellation of an entire tour, the “new reality” 100% digital for the industry and, at the same time, blending with images of iconic performances of their shows when these live performances were still part of everyday life.
