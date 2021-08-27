England 1st innings report and highlights: IND vs ENG 3rd test day 3 England 1st innings report and highlights ; ENG 1st Innings Highlights: On the third day, England’s first innings was tied within 20 minutes, taking a 354-run lead over India

Leeds

India bundled out England’s first innings for 432 on the third day of the Headingley Test. On the second day’s score, playing 423 for 8, the hosts could increase the score by 11 runs, while both their wickets fell within 20 minutes. Craig Overton (32) was lbw by Mohammed Shami, while Ollie Robinson (0) was bowled by Bumrah. India had scored 78 runs in the first innings. In this way the hosts have a total lead of 354 runs.

Earlier, in-form captain Joe Root (121 runs) dominated the Indian bowlers with ease as England took a 345-run lead at 423 for eight in the first innings at stumps on the second day on Thursday. . Root, who scored a century in the first two Tests, did not give the Indian bowlers any chance in this match as well.

He completed his 23rd century by getting Ishant Sharma across the boundary line, which is his third hundred in the series. Jasprit Bumrah bowled and ended his beautiful innings with 14 fours.

Till the stumps, tail batsman Craig Overton was playing for 24 while Ollie Robinson did not open the account. Among Indian fast bowlers, Mohammed Shami took 4 for 95 while Mohammad Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja got two wickets each. Now it has to be seen how the Indian team bats in the second innings as there are almost three days left in the match.

India were bundled out for 78 in the first innings, which showed the pressure on the bowlers and the pitch did not help them either. The Indian fast bowlers, who played a key role in registering a memorable win at Lord’s, hit several boundaries.

