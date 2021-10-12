prime-video-announces-documentaries-about-athletes-wayne-rooney-and-nicola-adams

Amazon Prime Video has announced that two exclusive documentaries focused on UK sports stars will be arriving on the platform by 90. The productions are Rooney, about football player Wayne Rooney, and Lioness: The Story of Nicola Adams, about British boxing champion.

The documentaries were announced at a sporting event in London, which it featured a Q&A session with Wayne Rooney and Nicola Adams, along with the production directors. Both new contents are part of Prime Video’s initiative to make more sports content available on the platform. In Brazil, in addition to the Brazilian Championship games from the Premiere, documentaries like Isto é Pelé, about the King of Football, are part of that same program.

Both productions will feature interviews with people close to the athletes and will show the challenges faced by the stars until they reach the status of legends they currently occupy in their respective sports.

