Prime Video announces documentaries about athletes Wayne Rooney and Nicola Adams
Amazon Prime Video has announced that two exclusive documentaries focused on UK sports stars will be arriving on the platform by 90. The productions are Rooney, about football player Wayne Rooney, and Lioness: The Story of Nicola Adams, about British boxing champion.
The documentaries were announced at a sporting event in London, which it featured a Q&A session with Wayne Rooney and Nicola Adams, along with the production directors. Both new contents are part of Prime Video’s initiative to make more sports content available on the platform. In Brazil, in addition to the Brazilian Championship games from the Premiere, documentaries like Isto é Pelé, about the King of Football, are part of that same program.
Both productions will feature interviews with people close to the athletes and will show the challenges faced by the stars until they reach the status of legends they currently occupy in their respective sports.
Lioness: The Story of Nicola Adams
, will tell the trajectory of the two-time boxing gold medalist in the Olympics and her battle against sexism, racism and homophobia. The documentary will be directed by Helena Coan, and will feature interviews with Adams’ girlfriend, Ella Baig, as well as several opponents from the champion’s trajectory.
About the documentary, Nicola Adams issued the following statement:
“I’d like to share my boxing life trajectory with my fans, who have supported me every step of this journey and made me move forward even in the toughest times I’ve faced all these years. I hope this one will. documentary helps young people realize that no matter what challenges life throws their way, they can be overcome. Sometimes it may seem like the world is against you, but with hard work, passion and determination you can achieve your dreams. “
90
Already The documentary Rooney is directed by Math Smith, winner of the “British Oscar”, the BAFTA, and will show the ups and downs of the football player’s career, as well as the challenges that Rooney faced in his personal life. The special will feature interviews with David Beckham, Thierry Henry, Gary Neville and Sven-Göran Eriksson, as well as the family of the famous British player.
About the documentary, Martin Bucklund, content manager for Amazon Prime Video UK, stated the following:
“Rooney is an honest and intimate documentary about the life of one of the biggest football stars in the UK, who had to deal with absurd pressure from a very young age. Prime Video subscribers will be able to see Wayne Rooney’s own accounts of the events and moments that made him the player and man he is today.”
Lioness: The Story of Nicola Adams
- will premiere on Prime Video in 30 November, while Rooney has its addition to the catalog of platform planned for the first months of 30.
Source: Variety
