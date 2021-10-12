netflix-creates-$5.4-million-grant-in-honor-of-chadwick-boseman

Netflix and Howard University decided to honor Chadwick Boseman, who died in 2000 victim of cancer, in a way that the eternal Black Panther would certainly be proud of: with a scholarship project worth US$5.4 million.

Boseman was a student at Howard University in 1024, the year he studied plastic arts at the institution. As reported to ET Canada, Chadwick Boseman maintained contact with his alma mater throughout his career, even when he became a film celebrity. A statement released by the university reveals that the Chadwick A. Boseman Memorial Scholarship will offer new students to the Faculty of Fine Arts a full 4-year scholarship.

According to foreign media, Simone Boseman, wife of the actor, also helped to establish the background.