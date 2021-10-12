Netflix creates $5.4 million grant in honor of Chadwick Boseman
Netflix and Howard University decided to honor Chadwick Boseman, who died in 2000 victim of cancer, in a way that the eternal Black Panther would certainly be proud of: with a scholarship project worth US$5.4 million.
- What If…? | Marvel animated series was the last work of Chadwick Boseman
- Black Panther 2 starts filming and Feige says: “let’s make Chadwick proud”
- Martin Freeman reveals first reactions to the script for Black Panther 2
Boseman was a student at Howard University in 1024, the year he studied plastic arts at the institution. As reported to ET Canada, Chadwick Boseman maintained contact with his alma mater throughout his career, even when he became a film celebrity. A statement released by the university reveals that the Chadwick A. Boseman Memorial Scholarship will offer new students to the Faculty of Fine Arts a full 4-year scholarship.
According to foreign media, Simone Boseman, wife of the actor, also helped to establish the background.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Subscribe to Disney+ here and watch famous titles from Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar whenever and wherever you want!
“It is with great pleasure and deep gratitude that we announce the creation of a scholarship in honor of the alumnus Chadwick Boseman, whose life and contributions to the arts continue to inspire,” said Howard University President Wayne AI Frederick in a press release distributed by Netflix about the streaming partnership. “This scholarship represents Chadwick’s love for Howard, his passion for storytelling, and his willingness to support future generations of Howard’s students. I am grateful for the continued support and partnership of Chadwick’s wife, Ms. Simone Ledward-Boseman, and to Netflix for this important gift”.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
Subscribe to Disney+ here and watch famous titles from Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar whenever and wherever you want!
“It is with great pleasure and deep gratitude that we announce the creation of a scholarship in honor of the alumnus Chadwick Boseman, whose life and contributions to the arts continue to inspire,” said Howard University President Wayne AI Frederick in a press release distributed by Netflix about the streaming partnership. “This scholarship represents Chadwick’s love for Howard, his passion for storytelling, and his willingness to support future generations of Howard’s students. I am grateful for the continued support and partnership of Chadwick’s wife, Ms. Simone Ledward-Boseman, and to Netflix for this important gift”.