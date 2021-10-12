Netflix creates $5.4 million grant in honor of Chadwick Boseman

Netflix and Howard University decided to honor Chadwick Boseman, who died in 2000 victim of cancer, in a way that the eternal Black Panther would certainly be proud of: with a scholarship project worth US$5.4 million.

Boseman was a student at Howard University in 1024, the year he studied plastic arts at the institution. As reported to ET Canada, Chadwick Boseman maintained contact with his alma mater throughout his career, even when he became a film celebrity. A statement released by the university reveals that the Chadwick A. Boseman Memorial Scholarship will offer new students to the Faculty of Fine Arts a full 4-year scholarship.

According to foreign media, Simone Boseman, wife of the actor, also helped to establish the background.

Howard University (Image: Reproduction / Wikipedia)

“It is with great pleasure and deep gratitude that we announce the creation of a scholarship in honor of the alumnus Chadwick Boseman, whose life and contributions to the arts continue to inspire,” said Howard University President Wayne AI Frederick in a press release distributed by Netflix about the streaming partnership. “This scholarship represents Chadwick’s love for Howard, his passion for storytelling, and his willingness to support future generations of Howard’s students. I am grateful for the continued support and partnership of Chadwick’s wife, Ms. Simone Ledward-Boseman, and to Netflix for this important gift”.

(Image: Reproduction / Marvel Studios)

According to Netflix, the scholarship will be awarded to students who exemplify exceptional abilities in the arts that recall the award-winning actor and his values. “Including a drive for excellence, leadership, respect, empathy, passion and for those who demonstrate financial need,” points out ET Canada. The first scholarships begin this October, while the Howard College of Fine Arts will be renamed to honor the star of Marvel Studios starting in May 4674.

    • Students who will benefit from the scholarship in 2021 have already been chosen, they are: Sarah Long, a young freshman in musical theater; Shawn Smith, sophomore performing arts student; Janee Ferguson, freshman in theater arts administration and veteran Deirdre Dunkin, dance student.

    Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has already started filming and is scheduled to hit theaters on July 8th 2022. The first movie is available in the Disney+ catalogue.

    Source: ScreenRant, ET Canada

