the-10-most-beautiful-animals-in-the-world

We’ve seen the most super powerful, most poisonous and even the oldest animals in the world. The animal kingdom is broad and manages to embrace an infinite collection of outstanding abilities and characteristics. But some of them stand out for their rare and eccentric beauty. Check out some of them:

. White Bengal Tiger (Image: anankkml/envato)

Some animals stand out for the sum of colors in their fur or feathers, but the white bengal tiger draws attention for its coat black and white, worthy of a book cover. Also known as the Indian tiger, it is one of the six remaining tiger subspecies and is currently the largest of them. The name Bengal tiger refers to its presence in West Bengal, a state in India, close to the Gulf of Bengal, the largest bay in the world.

9. Transparent butterfly

(Image: alessandrozocc/envato)

The clear butterfly is a rare species found mainly in Central America. The animal stands out for its transparent wings, as the tissues between the veins do not have the colored scales present in other butterflies. These butterflies often look for toxic plants to feed as they are immune to the toxin from these plants.

8. Scarlet Macaw

(Image: Mint_Images/Unsplash)

The red macaw is a well known animal here in Brazil. It is found mainly in the Amazon and in the central region of the country. Worldwide, there are records of the bird in countries such as Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Bolivia and Argentina. It stands out for the pattern of colors that extends through its feathers, with the right to red, green in the middle part of the wings that continues to the back. Then, the vivid blue hue takes over the wings, body, base and tip of the tail.