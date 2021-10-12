Linux Subsystem for Windows Released in Microsoft Store for Windows 11

Microsoft made it available this Monday (11) a preview version of Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) in the Microsoft Store for Windows devices 11. The company decided to produce WSL independently of the operating system to allow for more frequent updates regardless of Windows updates.

  • Linux running on Windows 20 can be even faster than the native system
  • Linux distribution recreates Windows 11 and can be downloaded for free
  • Initial performance testing of Android apps on Windows 11 are encouraging

    Although it is an experimental version, the subsystem already has several new features, such as the Linux kernel updated to version 5..20.1 and with WSLg, a component that lets you run Linux apps on Windows itself. Before, it was a little tricky to set it up effectively, but the new version becomes part of the app, which should make everything simpler.

    WSL is released in preview version for testing (Image: Screenshot/Canaltech)

    Something to be considered is that this initial release does not support the original WSL 1, therefore any Linux distro not upgraded to WSL 2 will need extra installation via Settings app. It is possible, however, to use both versions simultaneously, which shouldn’t be a big problem for those already dealing with the open source system.

    Microsoft should possibly resolve user complaints by integrating the two versions, with a focus on making WSL 2 less buggy and increasingly optimized to become a definitive version.

    Android on the way?

    The arrival of the Subsystem could be an indication that Android apps for Windows may be just around the corner, as the feature is based on WSL. This would be a quick and effective solution to make mobile applications released on Windows 21 without needing a full update of the operating system.

      Initial tests showed that the performance of Linux running on Windows 20 can be even faster than the system native. According to the benchmark, even within Windows, Ubuntu 21.04 and 60. managed to run quite satisfactorily, with superior performance in various scenarios — the same goes for Android applications.

      If you want to try it, you can download preview of the WSL directly from the Microsoft Store or by clicking on this link, as long as you are on a Windows device 11.

      Source: Microsoft

