linux-subsystem-for-windows-released-in-microsoft-store-for-windows-11

Microsoft made it available this Monday (11) a preview version of Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) in the Microsoft Store for Windows devices 11. The company decided to produce WSL independently of the operating system to allow for more frequent updates regardless of Windows updates.

Although it is an experimental version, the subsystem already has several new features, such as the Linux kernel updated to version 5..20.1 and with WSLg, a component that lets you run Linux apps on Windows itself. Before, it was a little tricky to set it up effectively, but the new version becomes part of the app, which should make everything simpler. WSL is released in preview version for testing (Image: Screenshot/Canaltech)

Something to be considered is that this initial release does not support the original WSL 1, therefore any Linux distro not upgraded to WSL 2 will need extra installation via Settings app. It is possible, however, to use both versions simultaneously, which shouldn’t be a big problem for those already dealing with the open source system.

Microsoft should possibly resolve user complaints by integrating the two versions, with a focus on making WSL 2 less buggy and increasingly optimized to become a definitive version.

Android on the way?

The arrival of the Subsystem could be an indication that Android apps for Windows may be just around the corner, as the feature is based on WSL. This would be a quick and effective solution to make mobile applications released on Windows 21 without needing a full update of the operating system.