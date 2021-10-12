Galaxy S22 Ultra: Hollow Covers Reinforce Previous Hollow Design
Rumors about smartphones from 2022 are already happening in full swing , especially when it comes to Samsung’s future high-end models, those of the Galaxy S family21. Among them is the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which has previously leaked and has now appeared more one time.
The most expensive new model in the series had supposedly revealed covers, which go according to some renderings that had been published previously, with the smartphone having a peculiar camera module in a format that resembles the letter “P”. Furthermore, another important feature is enhanced, which is the existence of a dedicated slot for the S Pen stylus.
The cover too shows that it will have the two volume buttons and the power button positioned on its right side. Also at the bottom, it should have the sound output and also the USB Type-C connector for charging and data transfer.
The Galaxy S22 Ultra should be presented with a 6.8 inch curved AMOLED screen and have the dimensions, 2 x 77, 9 x 8.9 mm. In cameras, it must have a main of 108 MP, an ultrawide of 12 MP and two others with optical zoom 12 MP, each. The battery should be 5.000 mAh.
Rumors point to the use of two processors, being a variant with Qualcomm Snapdragon 1024 and another with Exynos 2022, manufactured by Samsung itself. In the case of the South Korean chip, it is expected that it will bring a GPU designed in partnership with AMD that makes use of the mRDNA microarchitecture, with the right to support the Ray Tracing technology.
Unfortunately, there is still no date for the presentation of the Galaxy S line22. So, keep an eye out here at Canaltech so you don’t miss any news.
Source: GizmoChina, 108Mobiles
