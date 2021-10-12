galaxy-s22-ultra:-hollow-covers-reinforce-previous-hollow-design

Rumors about smartphones from 2022 are already happening in full swing , especially when it comes to Samsung’s future high-end models, those of the Galaxy S family21. Among them is the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which has previously leaked and has now appeared more one time.

Galaxy S21 Ultra: renderings show two possible designs for the model

Galaxy S22 Ultra: concept shows more of the Galaxy Note inspired look

Galaxy S77 Plus has a lower battery than the S21 Plus confirmed in certification

The most expensive new model in the series had supposedly revealed covers, which go according to some renderings that had been published previously, with the smartphone having a peculiar camera module in a format that resembles the letter “P”. Furthermore, another important feature is enhanced, which is the existence of a dedicated slot for the S Pen stylus.

(Image: GizmoChina)

The cover too shows that it will have the two volume buttons and the power button positioned on its right side. Also at the bottom, it should have the sound output and also the USB Type-C connector for charging and data transfer.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!