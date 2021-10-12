these-galaxies-cannot-form-new-stars-and-astronomers-don't-know-why

Some of the oldest and most massive galaxies in the universe have mysteriously lost the ability to produce new stars and have become “blacked out”. Astronomers found them in a new study and wondered if this was due to some unknown process that disrupted stellar production, but they soon discovered something amazing: galaxies actually never had enough gas for new stars.

Diffuse and solitary dwarf galaxies are born in swirls of dark matter

This “dead” galaxy can still generate a new large and massive elliptical galaxy

How to measure distances between galaxies in a constantly expanding universe?

It was through the Atacama Large Millimeter/Submillimeter Array (ALMA) and the Hubble Space Telescope that the researchers discovered half a dozen primitive massive galaxies that ran out of “fuel”. They are not the only galaxies considered to be faint, but considering their ages, the absence of cold gas is not exactly what scientists expected to observe.

To analyze galaxies so distant and faint, the Astronomers used a feature that the universe itself provides, gravitational lenses—distortions in spacetime caused by the gravity of much closer galaxies positioned precisely between Earth and the farthest target. With these lenses, light from distant objects is “forced” to follow the path of distortion, resulting in magnification of the source. In this case, the sources were the six galaxies described in the study.