These galaxies cannot form new stars and astronomers don't know why

Some of the oldest and most massive galaxies in the universe have mysteriously lost the ability to produce new stars and have become “blacked out”. Astronomers found them in a new study and wondered if this was due to some unknown process that disrupted stellar production, but they soon discovered something amazing: galaxies actually never had enough gas for new stars.

  • Diffuse and solitary dwarf galaxies are born in swirls of dark matter
  • This “dead” galaxy can still generate a new large and massive elliptical galaxy
  • How to measure distances between galaxies in a constantly expanding universe?

    • It was through the Atacama Large Millimeter/Submillimeter Array (ALMA) and the Hubble Space Telescope that the researchers discovered half a dozen primitive massive galaxies that ran out of “fuel”. They are not the only galaxies considered to be faint, but considering their ages, the absence of cold gas is not exactly what scientists expected to observe.

    To analyze galaxies so distant and faint, the Astronomers used a feature that the universe itself provides, gravitational lenses—distortions in spacetime caused by the gravity of much closer galaxies positioned precisely between Earth and the farthest target. With these lenses, light from distant objects is “forced” to follow the path of distortion, resulting in magnification of the source. In this case, the sources were the six galaxies described in the study.

    (Image: Reproduction/ALMA/ESO/NAOJ/NRAO/S. Dagnello/ NRAO/STScI/K. Whitaker)

    According to Kate Whitaker, lead author of the study and an assistant professor of astronomy at the University of Massachusetts, scientists deduced “that these extinct galaxies hit the brakes a few billion years after the Big Bang.” However, the most cautious observation led them to conclude “that the first galaxies did not really apply the brakes, but instead were operating in a vacuum”.

    This conclusion is totally unexpected, because the oldest galaxies, formed in the first three billion years after the Big Bang, should be rich in cold gas, the raw material of the stars. That was just the mystery—how did galaxies rich in cold gas cease stellar production? Well, they weren’t that rich, according to the new article, published in Nature.

    To better understand how these galaxies formed and died, the team made simultaneous observations with the ALMA and Hubble, as part of a project called REQUIEM (resolving QUIEscent Magnified galaxies), which focuses on using gravitational lenses to observe galaxies that would otherwise not be found. The authors then analyzed light at millimeter wavelengths to measure the amount of gas in galaxies and found that it had run out.

    ( Image: Reproduction/ALMA/ESO/NAOJ/NRAO/S. Dagnello/NRAO/STScI/K. Whitaker)

    Stars form in molecular clouds made mostly of hydrogen and helium, the most abundant elements in the universe. When the most massive ones explode in a supernova, the resulting turbulence pushes those clouds away and, as a result, they become denser. Increasingly compressed, this cold gas ends up collapsing under its own weight, and thus a star is born. In this cycle that repeats itself over millions of years, the new stars also incorporate the gas and dust released by the supernovae — a kind of cosmic recycling. always have some considerable amount of cold gas, but this is not the case for the six galaxies observed in this study. They’ve had their gas tanks emptied, and it’s still unclear why. “We don’t understand why this is, but possible explanations could be that the primary gas supply that fuels the galaxy has been cut off or perhaps a supermassive black hole is injecting energy that keeps the gas in the galaxy warm,” said Christina C. Williams, co-author of the study.

    This means that galaxies cannot replenish the “fuel tank”, in Williams’ words, and therefore cannot restart the processes of star production. “The mere fact that these massive beasts of the cosmos formed 09 billions of stars out of about a billion years and suddenly ended their star formation is a mystery we would all love to solve,” Whitaker said. In other words, where did the cold star-forming gas go?

    The six galaxies observed through gravitational lenses (Image: Reproduction /ALMA/ESO/NAOJ/NRAO/S. Dagnello/NRAO/STScI/K. Whitaker)

    Finding the answer to these nagging—or stimulating, depending on your point of view—questions will require further study. But REQUIEM’s research has already brought important advances to the study of galaxies through gravitational lenses. In fact, this was the first time that scientists were able to make measurements of cold material from distant faint galaxies outside the local universe.

    The article was published in Nature at the end of September, with a copy of pre-print available for reading in Research Square.

    Source: NRAO

    Did you like this article?

