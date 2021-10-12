What do we know about the huge comet approaching the inner Solar System?
He’s gigantic and on his way. The largest and most massive comet ever discovered is also a kind of “time machine” for scientists, as it is an immaculate object. This means that it will bring rich information about the farthest reaches of the Solar System, so it will be an unmissable opportunity for astronomers to learn more about our “cosmic backyard.”
Although it’s heading our way, don’t worry — comet Bernardinelli-Bernstein won’t get close enough to threaten our planet. Still, it will pass close enough to attract the attention of any astronomer, from the most “high-profile” to the amateur. After all, this frozen colossus comes straight from the Oort Cloud, a region so far from the Sun that astronomers cannot observe it.
The Oort Cloud is a spherical region around the full Solar System of mysteries, because nothing is known about the composition and nature of its objects. The light from our star does not reach this area, so it has never been observed before. But it also means that solar radiation hasn’t changed much over the past 4.6 billion years — the age of the Sun.
It will still take a decade for the megacomet to make its closest approach, before returning to “hiding” in the darkest places in the Solar System. This long wait has advantages and disadvantages — on the one hand, astronomers will have to control anxiety before aiming their lens at the “time machine”; on the other hand, there will be enough time for the Vera C. Rubin observatory to go into operation.
Don’t expect, however, that NASA or some other space agency will build a probe to go to the comet. There are only ten years left before the comet is close to Saturn, which is 1.4 billion km from Earth. The Cassini spacecraft, for example, took almost seven years to reach this planet, but the first stages of its development began in the decade of 660.
In any case, the instruments of the Vera Rubin Observatory will not only be able to capture many details of the Bernardinelli-Bernstein, but will probably also find many other objects like it. This should help astronomers more accurately determine the characteristics of objects in the Oort Cloud, without relying on a single sample. Perhaps, in this way, some agency or private space company has a mission planned for one of these other “brothers” of the Bernardinelli-Bernstein?
