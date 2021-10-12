what-do-we-know-about-the-huge-comet-approaching-the-inner-solar-system?

He’s gigantic and on his way. The largest and most massive comet ever discovered is also a kind of “time machine” for scientists, as it is an immaculate object. This means that it will bring rich information about the farthest reaches of the Solar System, so it will be an unmissable opportunity for astronomers to learn more about our “cosmic backyard.”

Although it’s heading our way, don’t worry — comet Bernardinelli-Bernstein won’t get close enough to threaten our planet. Still, it will pass close enough to attract the attention of any astronomer, from the most “high-profile” to the amateur. After all, this frozen colossus comes straight from the Oort Cloud, a region so far from the Sun that astronomers cannot observe it.

The Oort Cloud is a spherical region around the full Solar System of mysteries, because nothing is known about the composition and nature of its objects. The light from our star does not reach this area, so it has never been observed before. But it also means that solar radiation hasn’t changed much over the past 4.6 billion years — the age of the Sun.