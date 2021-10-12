brecha-exposes-1.7-billion-records-of-brazilian-e-commerce-platform

An unprotected server revealed 1.7 billion records of sellers, users and customers of Hariexpress, a Brazilian e-commerce integrator. In the infrastructure freely available on the internet were sensitive data from users and partners of the platform, which is used to make sales from the main e-commerce networks in the country; among the available platforms are Mercado Livre, Amazon, B2W Digital, Magazine Luiza and Cloudshop.

The discovery of The infrastructure was made by Anurag Sen, a researcher who led the Cybernews security team. It is, according to the analysis of an ElasticSearch server that seemed to contain the huge amount of details about transactions involving Hariexpress systems, with the right to personal data of consumers of the marketplace products as well as of the administrators of these spaces.

The first group includes information such as full names, telephone numbers, addresses and emails, as well as details of purchases made, amounts paid, dates and even photos of products upon delivery, as well as package tracking codes and links. Banking information, however, is not part of the volume, which, on the other hand, contains orders relating to intimate and sexual items, as well as sensitive records that should not be publicly available.