tesla-extends-beta-release-of-its-autopilot-in-the-us

Tesla has fulfilled its promise to release the Beta version 10. 2 of Full Self-Driving (FSD), semi-autonomous driving feature that is part of the Autopilot package. The green light, however, was accompanied by an appeal to drivers who met the “absurd condition” established by Elon Musk to be able to use the functionality.

Involved in a series of lawsuits and investigations in the United States due to accidents that occurred with cars that had the autopilot on, the automaker decided to take precautions. According to the company, despite being an evolution in the driving system, Autopilot is still considered level 2, that is, it depends on the driver’s intervention in certain situations.

Because of that , Tesla decided to deliver the message before new cases can happen and, eventually, have consequences that end up in the courts. “FSD (Full Self-Driving) is in an early beta release and should be used with additional caution. He can do the wrong thing at the worst moment, so you should always keep your hands on the wheel and pay extra attention on the road,” says an excerpt from the statement, reproduced by the Electrek website.