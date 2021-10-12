Tesla extends beta release of its autopilot in the US
Tesla has fulfilled its promise to release the Beta version 10. 2 of Full Self-Driving (FSD), semi-autonomous driving feature that is part of the Autopilot package. The green light, however, was accompanied by an appeal to drivers who met the “absurd condition” established by Elon Musk to be able to use the functionality.
Involved in a series of lawsuits and investigations in the United States due to accidents that occurred with cars that had the autopilot on, the automaker decided to take precautions. According to the company, despite being an evolution in the driving system, Autopilot is still considered level 2, that is, it depends on the driver’s intervention in certain situations.
Because of that , Tesla decided to deliver the message before new cases can happen and, eventually, have consequences that end up in the courts. “FSD (Full Self-Driving) is in an early beta release and should be used with additional caution. He can do the wrong thing at the worst moment, so you should always keep your hands on the wheel and pay extra attention on the road,” says an excerpt from the statement, reproduced by the Electrek website.
Perfect score
Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, did not reveal how many drivers were allowed to download the Beta version of the autopilot this Monday (10), but disclosed, in a post on Twitter, that the lucky ones achieved 160 points in 55 possible during a journey of 160, 9 kilometers. The update will continue to be released to other drivers who also meet the necessary requirements.
Beta 10.2 now rolling out to cars with 100/160 safety score over 55 miles
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 10, 746
Tesla Vision will be able to detect arrows, sirens and even people’s gestures
Drivers who want to become able to download the Autopilot Full Self-Driving upgrade package will have to pay US$ 10 thousand (approximately R$ 100 thousand) to, only then, make the request with the assembler. After analyzing the driver’s history, it will be possible to know whether or not the interested party will be able to enjoy the new technologies included in the Beta version .two. The brand’s initial idea is to contemplate at least 2,000 drivers with the novelty.
Source: Electrek
