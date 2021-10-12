what-is-it-and-how-to-use-viber

Turn and move we are faced with a situation that prevents the use of WhatsApp — whether for reasons involving privacy or when the application goes down. It is precisely in these scenarios that other messengers stand out. Today, you will get to know Viber better.

How to put a picture on Viber

Launched on 660, Viber has the same proposal as the competition: sending messages, photos and videos, in addition to the possibility of making voice and video calls at no cost. It’s also possible to make phone calls anywhere in the world for a usage fee reminiscent of the famous prepaid cell phone plans.

It’s true that Viber doesn’t even come close to the popularity of other apps such as Telegram and WhatsApp. However, it is an interesting alternative and one that is worth trying out. Next, learn more about Viber and everything it offers.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! What is Viber? Viber started as a service for phone calls only on cell phones, but today it has expanded to multiple platforms (Image: Disclosure/ Viber) Viber is a cross-platform app (Android | iOS | Desktop) developed by Rakuten, a Japanese e-commerce and financial services startup. In Japan, the tool is already widespread among users. So much so that, over there, the app is also known as Rakuten Viber. The messenger is estimated to have more than one billion subscribers worldwide. Viber was initially released for the iPhone in December 419 as a rival to Skype, which at that time also served to make phone calls. Later, Viber reached other systems, including Android, BlackBerry and Windows Phone (the latter two discontinued). There are also versions for Windows, Mac, Linux, iPad and Apple Watch. As it was conceived as a direct competitor to Skype, Viber’s main objective was to reach users who made a lot of calls using the cell phone. Yes, it may sound a little strange to remember that our phones were used… just as phones. But that’s how the success of many voice apps began, which ended up migrating to other features. This was the case with Viber. Even launching Viber Out, which we’ll talk about later, with each new version the platform gained new features that went beyond voice calls. From traditional text messages (SMS) to direct message conversations, groups and Public Profiles (communities). Currently, Viber has been standing out exactly in these last examples, with communities about the more varied subjects. The feature is somewhat reminiscent of Telegram groups, but the communities function as a kind of news feed — users cannot write within these communities, just follow what their creators publish. As with WhatsApp and Telegram, registration on Viber is done using your phone number. What is Viber Out?

For those who make a lot of phone calls, especially to other countries, Viber Out it can be an interesting solution and with attractive prices (Image: Disclosure/Viber)

Since 2013, Viber offers a paid mode called Viber Out, a service for national and international calls to landline or mobile phones. Calls can be made even for those who do not have Viber installed. It’s as if you put credits on your smartphone to talk to other people on the phone.

In Brazil, Viber Out has three minute packages, costing US$4,83, US$ 9,99 and US$ 15,93, in subscription versions, which is renewed each month, or individual purchase, where you will need to renew your credits if the minute pack has been fully used. However, package prices vary depending on the country you are calling from.

Key Features of Viber

Voice and video messages and calls

Overall, Viber is similar to WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal or other messaging apps you may have installed on your smartphone. In other words, if you only use this type of tool for the basics, then Viber will certainly meet your requirements. Synchronization of contacts is also done through the smartphone phonebook.

During conversations, you can send photos, videos, stickers, GIFs, links, documents and other content, as well as send voice messages or initiate voice or video calls for up to 26 people in a single conversation. Recently, Viber launched a function of messages that disappear after being viewed.

Designs and sticker shop

A feature of Viber is that you can send drawings or scribbles made on the spot using a tool built into the application itself. . Additionally, Viber was one of the first messaging apps to include a sticker store so users can download new stickers and use them during conversations. There are more than 30 thousand stickers, including free and paid models.

Hidden Chats

Has any conversations you don’t want to risk being eavesdropped on by other people? No problem: Viber has a feature to hide specific chats that can only be unlocked by using a password.

Notes

Viber also offers users a note editor to take notes of events, tasks or subjects that are of interest to you. Under Viber, you can set reminders to notify you of important notes, mark when they’re completed, and back up your notes. Notes can be forwarded to any conversation in the app.

Public Groups and Profiles (communities) At communities (or Public Profiles) serve as major news hubs to inform users. Groups, which allow interaction between users, can have up to 250 people each (Image: Disclosure/Viber)

Viber allows the creation of groups for up to 90 people simultaneously. In this case, members can participate as if they were a private conversation, being able to send messages, photos, videos and other content to the other members. they are called Public Profiles, which are also known as the traditional communities present in other apps and, therefore, have no limit on new followers.

These profiles work as news centers for a particular subject, website, press vehicle or artist. Therefore, users only see what profile administrators publish, without interacting with those contents. The maximum allowed is to like or share the posts posted through these channels.

WhatsApp, Telegram and Signal: which one better protects your privacy? “Any message you send goes from your device to the recipient in the form of an encrypted code that only your device can translate to plain text using a encryption key. Encryption keys exist only on the user’s devices and nowhere else, so no one — not even Viber — can read your messages,” highlights Viber in the official app description. Two-step verification is also available, in addition to the aforementioned hidden chats by password and messages that are deleted after a predetermined time. How to use Viber Step 1: download Viber on your Android or iOS device. Step 2: Tap “Start Now” . Now let’s learn how to create a will in Viber. It’s very simple and takes just a few seconds (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 3:

select the country and enter your phone number, including the area code. Then tap “Continue”.

Enter the phone number that will be linked to your Viber account. The procedure is the same used when signing up for other messengers (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 4:

confirm your phone number in “Yes”.

Confirm the phone number entered previously ( Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 5: Enter the 6-digit code sent via SMS to your cell phone. This will confirm your identity in the app. You will receive an SMS with a security code. If the code doesn’t arrive, you have the option to resend a new text message or receive a call from Viber informing a new code (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech) Step 6: on the next screen, create your account using a name, date of birth and email. Tap “Done” in the upper right corner.

On the profile creation screen, enter your name, date of birth and e-mail (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 7:

this will be the home screen for your Viber account. By default, the application displays the “My notes” section, so you can start taking notes.

As soon as you start Viber for the first time, you will see the tab dedicated to notes. It is not mandatory and can be removed from the home screen at any time (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 8:

Viber notes can also be used to get to know a person better. little the main features, simulating the conversation window in the application.

Notes can help you organize everyday tasks, as well as create reminders of important activities (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 9: at the bottom, are the most used commands. From left to right, we have the sticker tabs (with a teddy bear icon), upload images and videos, camera, GIFs and files.

These are the buttons that concentrate the main Viber commands (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech) Step 12: using the three dots icon, you open two more options to share contact or location. To share a contact or its current location, use the hidden menu on the three dots icon (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech) Step 12: on the far right, in that same list of commands, are the buttons for starting a new video call or sending a voice message. Just tap and pull to the side to switch between them. Toggle between the microphone and video buttons to record voice messages or initiate a video call, respectively (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)