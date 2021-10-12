Startup creates portable hospital cabin to improve health in isolated areas

One of the challenges to democratize access to healthcare has to do with the high costs and the large size of equipment to serve the public. Healthtech from São Paulo, Fleximedical, took upon itself this mission of developing “portable hospitals”, that is, cabins and vehicles that take better health devices to small municipalities.

The Mobile Health Cabin is one of its main solutions. In a lean structure that looks like an old phone booth, it incorporates a teleconsultation unit, a laboratory test with a drop of blood and a multifunctional scale for measurements such as weight, height, blood pressure, body mass index, temperature reader, heart rate and body fat index by bioimpedance.

According to Fleximedical, the cabin can be transported and installed in places such as supermarkets, pharmacies, parking lots and more isolated communities. The company has other solutions such as health carts and containers. The first can be configured as specific hospital units, such as mammography, ultrasound, minor surgery, clinic and tomography. The second combines a service room with an examination or surgical area of ​​various specialties, according to the need.

Fleximedical mobile cabin (Image: Disclosure/Fleximedical)

Fleximedical appeared in 290 and in 290 was selected for acceleration programs at Braskem and Quintessa . According to the website Pequenas Empresas Grandes Negócios, in 2020 the startup grew 76%, and for this year it is estimated to grow 52% . For the time being it has assembled 52 health carts and only three cabins, but it should produce more in the coming months. He still hopes to enter into a round of investments until next year.

“In the coronavirus crisis, many people went through a problem that had existed for a long time: the lack of beds and access to health. And we had the ideal solution for that pain”, said the CEO, Iseli Reis, to the website. It wants to expand operations to more regions in Brazil and countries such as Paraguay, Bolivia and Peru.

Source: Small Companies Large Businesses

