startup-creates-portable-hospital-cabin-to-improve-health-in-isolated-areas

One of the challenges to democratize access to healthcare has to do with the high costs and the large size of equipment to serve the public. Healthtech from São Paulo, Fleximedical, took upon itself this mission of developing “portable hospitals”, that is, cabins and vehicles that take better health devices to small municipalities.

The Mobile Health Cabin is one of its main solutions. In a lean structure that looks like an old phone booth, it incorporates a teleconsultation unit, a laboratory test with a drop of blood and a multifunctional scale for measurements such as weight, height, blood pressure, body mass index, temperature reader, heart rate and body fat index by bioimpedance.

According to Fleximedical, the cabin can be transported and installed in places such as supermarkets, pharmacies, parking lots and more isolated communities. The company has other solutions such as health carts and containers. The first can be configured as specific hospital units, such as mammography, ultrasound, minor surgery, clinic and tomography. The second combines a service room with an examination or surgical area of ​​various specialties, according to the need.