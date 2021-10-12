do-you-think-you've-seen-it-all?-dc-now-joins-wonder-woman-and-darkseid-as-a-couple

Imagine Wonder Woman taking a look at Tinder and suddenly making a match with none other than Darkseid, one of the greatest villains in the DC universe. If it sounds too bonkers, the editor went out there and did it — okay, except for the Tinder part. In Justice League Infinity#4, the Amazon and the lord of Apokolips unite in a parallel universe and form this almost unlikely couple.

Kang’s trophy gallery is to be the envy of any Marvel fan

More bloodthirsty version of the Hulk comes back to life in new Spider-Man comic book

Secret identities still make sense? Marvel’s HQ suggests they will end

Warning: spoilers to follow!

Written by JM DeMatteis and James Tucker with art by Ethan Beavers, the story shows a multiverse fragmented due to an existential journey of the villain Amazo. As a result, heroes are trading places with their alternate universe counterparts.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!