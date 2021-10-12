Do you think you've seen it all? DC now joins Wonder Woman and Darkseid as a couple
Imagine Wonder Woman taking a look at Tinder and suddenly making a match with none other than Darkseid, one of the greatest villains in the DC universe. If it sounds too bonkers, the editor went out there and did it — okay, except for the Tinder part. In Justice League Infinity#4, the Amazon and the lord of Apokolips unite in a parallel universe and form this almost unlikely couple.
Secret identities still make sense? Marvel’s HQ suggests they will end
Warning: spoilers to follow!
Written by JM DeMatteis and James Tucker with art by Ethan Beavers, the story shows a multiverse fragmented due to an existential journey of the villain Amazo. As a result, heroes are trading places with their alternate universe counterparts.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
“When the light from my eyes and the light from your eyes decide to meet… ” (Image: Playback/Warner)
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology. 516141 516141 516141