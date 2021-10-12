Do you think you've seen it all? DC now joins Wonder Woman and Darkseid as a couple

Imagine Wonder Woman taking a look at Tinder and suddenly making a match with none other than Darkseid, one of the greatest villains in the DC universe. If it sounds too bonkers, the editor went out there and did it — okay, except for the Tinder part. In Justice League Infinity#4, the Amazon and the lord of Apokolips unite in a parallel universe and form this almost unlikely couple.

    Warning: spoilers to follow!

    Written by JM DeMatteis and James Tucker with art by Ethan Beavers, the story shows a multiverse fragmented due to an existential journey of the villain Amazo. As a result, heroes are trading places with their alternate universe counterparts.

    In this fourth edition, Wonder Woman is transported to another universe and is received by Darkseid. She confronts him at first, but he doesn’t fight back. The sovereign explains that his obsession with the Anti-Life Equation put him in conflict with the Justice League of his universe, until the alternative Diana convinced him to make a truce. Acting as an ambassador between Earth and Apokolips, the Amazon fell in love with him.

    Justice League Infinity Scene (Image: Reproduction/DC)

    However, Darkseid remained obsessed with the Anti- Life and then uses it as a means to eradicate life across the cosmos, including Diana. At the end of this issue, Darkseid sacrifices his own life to save it from the Anti-Life Equation. In return, he receives Diana’s lament and cry: “Not for a monster… but for a man.”

      Despite being shocking, Darkseid’s kind side has appeared before in Female Furies #1, by , where we saw the villain’s first wife, Suli, murdered by his mother, Heggra, so he could marry Tigra instead to fortify the lineage.

      But remember the “almost” in the first paragraph of this text? Because we’ve already seen an attempt to create this absurd couple decades ago in the cartoons: in the last two seasons of Superfriends, these two episodes showed the New God obsessed with making the Amazon his bride, and even impersonated Steve Trevor to seduce her. No it’s not, Darkseid!

    “When the light from my eyes and the light from your eyes decide to meet… ” (Image: Playback/Warner)

