avast-and-its-rio-provide-50-places-for-an-online-course-in-digital-security

Avast, a provider of antivirus solutions and the Institute of Technology and Society of Rio de Janeiro (ITS Rio), an independent research institution on the impacts of technology on society, announced a partnership to run another edition of the free online course “Training in Online Privacy and Security”.

The course, which will be held completely online, aims to contribute to the training of leaders in the digital security sector, in addition to improving students’ learning to from the presentation of the best information security practices and making them take advantage of the knowledge acquired to apply it in the development of products. projects or activities.

For André Munhoz, Manager of Avast in Brazil, working together with ITS is an excellent opportunity to provide Brazilian students with an excellent education in digital security: