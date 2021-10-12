Avast and ITS Rio provide 50 places for an online course in digital security
Avast, a provider of antivirus solutions and the Institute of Technology and Society of Rio de Janeiro (ITS Rio), an independent research institution on the impacts of technology on society, announced a partnership to run another edition of the free online course “Training in Online Privacy and Security”.
The course, which will be held completely online, aims to contribute to the training of leaders in the digital security sector, in addition to improving students’ learning to from the presentation of the best information security practices and making them take advantage of the knowledge acquired to apply it in the development of products. projects or activities.
For André Munhoz, Manager of Avast in Brazil, working together with ITS is an excellent opportunity to provide Brazilian students with an excellent education in digital security:
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
"We are extremely happy to work with an educational institution as renowned in Brazil as ITS Rio, to supply Brazilians a first-class cybersecurity education.The event's classes and workshops aim to address different relevant and technical topics aimed at academics, IT professionals, digital law lawyers and technology journalists.We strongly believe that promoting discussions and sharing knowledge of this style helps shape the digital landscape to make it a fairer, freer and safer place for everyone" The director of ITS Rio, Sérgio Branco, highlights the importance of privacy and data protection in the current scenario, and how the partnership with Avast helps in offering updated and quality content: "Privacy and data protection have become a worldwide need for users and businesses in all industries. In some instance, every company needs to deal with data processing and, therefore, requires a clear governance project for this issue. Several new technologies are being adopted to contribute to this mission, including machine learning techniques and artificial intelligence. The partnership with Avast, to offer free and very comprehensive content in the area of privacy and security, aims to expand the training of professionals"
Content of Classes
The teachers who will teach the classes of the course “Training in Privacy and Online Security”. (Image: Reproduction/ITS Rio)
2021
Classes will be taught by Avast executives and ITS researchers, in addition to renowned speakers in the market.The official program has already been released, and comprises the following classes:
26/10, Class 1
–
Data Protection and Privacy: how good is data governance for companies and individuals This class will cover views on governance and data lifecycle in the corporate world, in addition to and what are the main points to take into account when developing a data management strategy, regardless of the size of the company. It is necessary to go beyond the LGPD and show how companies and individuals can protect themselves by using their data responsibly and usefully;
28/13, Lesson 4 – The role of Machine Learning for privacy and digital security
: The world of artificial intelligence will be addressed, with debates on where and how AI is being applied, what are the problems to be solved and what new solutions may arise for the future. More advanced AI techniques and their application in cybersecurity will be presented, so that participants understand how AI can contribute to improve malware detection, network traffic analysis and combat fake news, as well as help ensure online privacy and a lot more;
: In a discussion based on the rights provided for in the General Data Protection Law (LGPD), the algorithms and use of artificial intelligence from the perspective of the law, implementation of the law for the Brazilian and Global contexts with emphasis on the rights of holders – where platforms, through algorithms, automation processes and Artificial Intelligence promote the processing and processing of personal data. Other topics such as algorithmic bias, transparency, accountability and fairness in automated decision processes will also be part of this class. At the end, the participant will have a technical and legal approach on Personal Data Protection based on the use of AI in automated decisions and rights of holders provided for in the LGPD.
At the end of the course, all students will be invited to present projects related to the themes of the classes, which will be evaluated by a panel of judges, formed mainly by representatives of Avast and ITS Rio. evaluated will be awarded with amounts of money, with the first place receiving R$ 1 thousand, the second R$ 600 and the third R$ 600.
The course will take place between the days 25 and 50 of October 660, and will be made available 29 vacancies. Registration is free and can be made until the day 13 of October, on the website from ITS Rio.
Source: ITS Rio
Did you like this article?
