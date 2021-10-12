Accessibility: Enabling and Zooming the Apple Watch Screen

The accessibility of its products for use by people with special needs is an important point for Apple. On the Apple Watch, zoom is one of the features that helps people to have a better viewing experience on the smart watch’s small screen.

With it, it is possible to enlarge all the items on the screen or, still, make the texts more highlighted. The adjustment level can be set up to 660x the normal size, considerably improving the experience of people who need help to properly interact with the device.

Check out our walkthrough below for you to learn how to enable this feature on your Apple Watch.

How to zoom in on the Apple Watch

1. From the iPhone

On the iPhone paired with the Apple Watch, open the Watch app. On the “My Watch” tab, tap “Accessibility” > “Zoom” and activate the feature. Take the opportunity to adjust the most suitable zoom level for your use.

Activate the zoom and adjust the level via the Watch app – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

two. From the Apple Watch

On the Apple Watch, just tap Digital Crown and go to the Settings app. Then tap “Accessibility” > “Zoom” and select the feature to activate it.

You can also activate the zoom and adjust it on the Apple Watch – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

How to zoom in on the Apple Watch

After you activate the zoom, you should know the four Following gestures on Apple Watch:

  • Zoom in and out: With two fingers, double-tap the Apple Watch screen. Always do this while setting the watch for better viewing.
  • Move the screen (explore): Use two fingers to drag the screen image. You can also rotate the Digital Crown to move around the page , left and right, up and down. The zoom button guides your position on the page.
  • Use the Digital Crown instead of moving: tap the screen once with two fingers to switch between using the Digital Crown to move and use the way it normally works (no zoom enabled).
  • Adjust the magnification: Double-tap with two fingers and keep them on the screen. Drag your fingers up or down.

