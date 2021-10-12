accessibility:-enabling-and-zooming-the-apple-watch-screen

The accessibility of its products for use by people with special needs is an important point for Apple. On the Apple Watch, zoom is one of the features that helps people to have a better viewing experience on the smart watch’s small screen.

How to recognize the music playing with your Apple Watch

How to choose Apple Watch shortcuts

How to check iPhone battery on Apple Watch

How to use iPhone Exercise Mode

With it, it is possible to enlarge all the items on the screen or, still, make the texts more highlighted. The adjustment level can be set up to 660x the normal size, considerably improving the experience of people who need help to properly interact with the device.

Check out our walkthrough below for you to learn how to enable this feature on your Apple Watch.