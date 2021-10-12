iOS 15.0.2 arrives with accessory compatibility tweaks and more fixes
Apple faces a number of issues since the release of iOS 15: Various bugs disrupt the experience and make a lot of people angry. The company had already released a version 12.0.1 to fix the most emergency flaws, but this was not enough, which is why the new iOS 13.0.2 starts to land to owners of iPhone from today ().
The focus of compilation 19A72, obviously, is the solution to the reported problems two weeks ago, such as the impossibility of deleting photos saved in the Messaging app library, even after removing the topic or associated message.
The version 13.0.1, released to the public on October 1st, the highlight was the repair of the flaw that prevented the unlocking of phones with the Apple Watch, something that disappointed many iPhone users 11 and the company’s smart watch. The update also ended with the insistent notification of full storage, even when there was still plenty of free space, and a failure in running the Fitness + app.
Users should start receiving the update through of a system notice in an automated way. If you want to speed things up a bit, you can access the Settings app, press on the “General” option and then check “Software Update”. If nothing appears for you yet, the way is to wait a few more hours until the new version is released.
Source: Apple
