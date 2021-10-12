Genshin Impact | Dates of upcoming game events
miHoYo has announced the event dates for version 2.2 of Genshin Impact, called Mystery of the Sea of Mist. The studio also showcased Childe’s weapon banner and character banner, and the 4-star characters that accompany the Messenger of the Fatui.
- Genshin Impact | New playable characters are revealed
- Genshin Impact and the successful shape of the gachas
- Genshin Impact | Check out what’s new in version 2.2
The first event, called “Listening to the Sounds of the World”, will give Essential Gems to the players, in addition to the Citara Floral, a new string instrument. The event will take place between 21 and 15 of October. Players must have Adventure Rank 25 and have completed the Archon’s Quest called “Wish”.
- Subscribe to Canaltech Offers and receive the best internet promotions directly on your cell phone!
-
Image: Reproduction/miHoYo
The second event to arrive in the game will be “Labyrinth Warriors”, which will be available between 25 from October to November 8th. Players who participate in the activity can earn the 4-star character Xinyan, in addition to Essential Gems, Crown of Wisdom, Talent Boost Materials and Hero EXP. Players must have Adventure Rank 25 and have completed the Archon’s Quest Chapter III: “Omnipresence Over Mortals “.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
Image: Reproduction/miHoYo
Another addition to the update will be Sayu and Thoma, who will be included in the Dating EventGenshin Impact. These activities are part of a series of small adventures in which players can interact with the characters and get different versions in each ending, earning exclusive items.
Genshin Impact is available for PC, mobile devices (Android and iOS), PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. A version of Nintendo Switch is also confirmed, but with no release date.
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.