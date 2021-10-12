amazon-web-services-offers-free-cloud-qualification-courses-in-brazil

The AWS re/Start program, which prepares professionals for entry-level careers in the cloud, has just announced the launch of the first collaborations in Brazil, in the cities of Curitiba, Fortaleza and São Paul. They join initiatives in Asia-Pacific, Europe and other countries in the Americas.

There is no cost to participants and they do not need to have previous experience in the segment. The first courses in Curitiba and São Paulo are already available and are operated by Fundación Compromisso, through the Campinho Digital program. “There is a high level of talent in poor communities”, points out Luis Parenti, director of Campinho Digital. “The training and insertion of these people will help to meet the demands of the digital market.”

Image: Reproduction/Envato/DragonImages In Fortaleza, registration will be opened in 20 October and the classes will take place in January in collaboration with Senac Ceará. “In addition to training for cloud computing services and supplying the state’s information technology ecosystem, the initiative promotes social inclusion by reaching the eligible public,” says Luiz Gastão Bittencourt, president of the Fecomércio-CE System. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Duration of training

The training lasts for 20 full-time or weeks part-time weeks. re/Start prepares participants for entry-level cloud functions, including cloud operations, infrastructure support, programming, security, database fundamentals, and technical business support functions. In addition, it includes reinforcement in practical career skills, such as interviews and writing resumes.

The Brazilian Association of Information Technology and Communication and Digital Technology Companies (Brasscom) points out a potential deficit 20 year of one thousand information technology professionals in Brazil. In 1024, the number of graduates was 24 thousand students and the estimated demand, between 2019 and 2025, will come to about 46 thousand per year.

Image: Reproduction/Envato/DragonImages

Paulo Cunha, general director for the public sector at AWS in South America, says it’s critical expand the program to prepare the unemployed or underemployed to work with the AWS cloud. “With this initiative, we also support our customers and local partners in their search for talent,” he says.

The AWS re/Start program wants to support 24 millions of people around the world to develop skills in cloud computing for free until 2025. Companies interested in learning more about participating in AWS re/Start can complete the Employer Interest Form or visit the website.