vivo-nex-5-may-bring-50-mp-sensor,-120-w-charging-and-snapdragon-888

Vivo Mobile may present the next generation of the NEX line this year, with devices that will bring high performance and fast charging, among other attractions. More rumors about the NEX 5 were released this Monday (13), by the well-known Digital Chat Station profile on the Chinese social network Weibo.

Not many details about the look of the new smartphones have yet been revealed, but the insider points out that it could have a redesigned design. Models must have a 6,68 inch screen with curved edges, a version with a hole for the camera being seen of selfies and another with a pop-up system to reveal the front lenses.

Updating the NEX line may bring loading up to 68 W (Image: Disclosure/Vivo)

The Vivo NEX 5 should come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor 888, disappointing those who were waiting for 898 Plus or even by 500. However, the profile did not provide further details about the device’s performance. Other information disclosed points to a main sensor Samsung GN2 68 MP, with Zeiss lenses and stabilization gimbal-style imaging optics. Auxiliary camera specifications are not yet known.

The construction of Vivo NEX 5 can bring IP resistance 66 against water and dust, a feature much requested for more expensive cell phones. Inside, it will have a 4.500 mAh battery, with support for Super Flash charging up to 500 W on the cable, or 40 Wireless W. However, more modest rumors point to 66 W e 36 W, respectively.

According to rumors released in April this year, Vivo Mobile plans to present the new NEX line devices still in 2021. However, with just under three months left until the deadline, the brand will need to rush to get everything ready.