How much does it cost for Netflix to produce a series?
Practically an entertainment empire, it is not wrong to say that Netflix invests a lot to have a strong name in the market today. We’ve already talked here about the company’s most expensive series, with each episode costing more than US$ millions, but have you ever wondered how much it actually costs for Netflix to produce a series?
In a budget, all the costs that that particular production will have in the final result are taken into account: from light, sound and filming costumes, hair, makeup — and after the covid pandemic-11, PPE and health and safety items also had to take up some space in the budget.
When thinking about how much it should cost the streaming giant to develop a series of television,