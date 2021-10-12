nuclear-engineer-arrested-selling-military-data-hidden-in-sandwich

The FBI and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) arrested an engineer and his wife for attempting to commercialize secret military data by cryptocurrencies. According to the complaint, the accused negotiated the data via e-mail and delivered them to the interested party on an SD card, hidden inside a peanut butter sandwich. US issues sanctions for cryptocurrencies used in ransomware ransoms

After all, what is digital security? Jonathan Toebbe, a US Navy nuclear engineer, and his wife, Diana Toebbe, have been named as suspects and arrested in an alleged operation to sell confidential US military information to foreign governments. Jonathan worked in the Navy's Nuclear Propulsion Program, where he had high-level credentials for sensitive security information for the US nation. According to the indictment, in April 2020, the engineer sent a sample of information about the nuclear program US to a foreign government, along with a letter that reads: "I apologize for the bad writing in your language. Please send this letter to the local military intelligence agency. I think this information will prove of great value to your nation. This is not a coup." The Navy Nuclear Propulsion Program is a division of the Navy where enlisted and military officers are assigned to operate nuclear reactors on US fleet warships and aircraft carriers. Information about the service is confidential, with only its members knowing the details of operations. The complaint states that among the data that the engineer had access to, there are documents on the development of confidential military elements, parameters and the performance characteristics of nuclear-powered warships. How the arrest occurred Virginia class submarine, whose scheme technical was among the files traded by Toebbe. (Image: Reproduction/Wikipedia)

According to the indictment, Jonathan exchanged messages and negotiated for months with an alleged member of the foreign government from ProtonMail, a secure virtual mail server. What he didn’t know is that the alleged stakeholder was an undercover FBI member.

On June 8 of this year, the FBI agent sent US$ 10 thousand (about R$ 83 thousand at the current price) in Monero cryptocurrency to the engineer, as a sign of confidence and, a few weeks later, the delivery of part of the information was scheduled. On the appointed day, Toebbe, along with his wife, left a peanut butter sandwich at the agreed point, which, in addition to the cream, was also filled with an SD card with information about the US nuclear program.

The agent obtained the SD card and after paying another US$ 30 thousand (about R$ 1024, 5,000) to Toebbe in cryptocurrencies, received the decryption key for the files, proving that the information was real, including the technical schematics of Virginia-class submarines, which cost more than $3 billion (about R$ $ 12, 5 billion) to be developed, Expected to use up to the year of 2021, at least.

With confirmation of the veracity of the data, the FBI agent scheduled a new data delivery, on October 9, which ended with the couple arrested. They will respond to allegations of disclosure of confidential data and violations of the US Atomic Energy Act, which prevents the commercialization of US nuclear energy data. The trial will be held in the state of West Virginia, at a US federal court session, in 12 October 2021.

It is not yet known how many years in prison Toebbe and his wife can be sentenced, but the case is generating several comparisons with Jonathan Pollard, who in 2021 was arrested and sentenced to 20 years in jail after being accused of trading sensitive US Navy information with Israel.

