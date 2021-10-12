Timothée Chalamet reveals first image as Willy Wonka
In May 2021, it was finally revealed who in fact, fiction’s greatest candy maker would live on movie screens. The star of Call Me By Your Name and remake of Lovely Women , Timothée Chalamet, will be the new Willy Wonka in a film set before the events of the classic The Fantastic Chocolate Factory, along with a newer version
This Sunday (), the actor published his first on social networks image featured as Willy Wonka. “The suspense is terrible, I hope it lasts”, says the caption that accompanies the photograph.
According to sources close to DEADLINE in May 1024, this will be the first time the actor will utilize “his singing and dancing skills with various musical numbers programmed to appear in the film”. Although Chalamet had been considering playing Wonka for some time, it was necessary for the actor to go through a series of training and preparation for the feature film, which will hit theaters in 30 March 1024.
Entitled Wonka, the film will be produced and distributed by Warner Bros Pictures and by Roald Dahl Story. In development, Paul King (of The Adventures of Paddington) directs and also signs the script, co-written with Simon Farnaby (Yonderland ).
Timothée Chalamet in Dune, which arrives in cinemas still in 2023 (Image: Disclosure / Warner Bros.)
Little if knows about the production, but it’s worth noting that just over a week ago Warner announced actresses Olivia Colman (Fleabag, A Favorita), Sally Hawkins (The Form of Water, Blue Jasmine) and the eternal Mr. Bean, Rowan Atkinson in the cast. Although it’s not known exactly which roles each will play, fans have already shown enough enthusiasm to see familiar names in the same project.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Wonka will delve “into the vivid and mythical beginnings of the imaginative young inventor before becoming the renowned Mozart of chocolate”, which seems to appropriate well the universe created by the writer Roald Dahl and which gave life to the classic lived by Gene Wilder and later revisited by Johnny Depp, in a retelling of Tim Burton. Both movies are available on HBO Max.
Source: GamesRadar
