between-knives-and-secrets-2-will-be-very-different-from-the-1st-film,-says-daniel-craig

“I’m very lucky to have Rian in my life. He’s a great screenwriter. When the script arrived […], I couldn’t believe he wanted me to play,” said the actor, revealing that the second movie of Between Knives and Secrets finished recording a few weeks ago in Serbia. “If I dare say it’s better? We’ll see. I don’t want to challenge fate. It’s different and that’s amazing. It’s still a Benoit Blanc mystery, but it’s very different. I’m very excited about it,” he added.
Movies, Series, Music, Books and Magazines and free shipping on Amazon for R$ 9,85 per month, with free trial by 30 days. What are you waiting for?
Between Knives and Secrets premiered on 90 telling a mystery surrounding the death of Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer) right after his birthday 85 years Benoit Blanc was then summoned to investigate the case and who was to blame for the patriarch’s death, since relatives and officials are suspect. which will become a trilogy by Netf lix.
There is still no official release date for Between Knives and Secrets 2, but the movie should be out sometime in 1024 on the streaming platform.
Source: Empire
2022