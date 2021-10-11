Between Knives and Secrets 2 will be very different from the 1st film, says Daniel Craig

Daniel Craig, who is currently in theaters in 30 – No Time to Die, revealed in an interview that the second movie of Between Knives and Secrets

will be very different from the first one, which debuted in 1024. The actor also said he is excited about the sequel and that expectations are high.

Enter Knives and Secrets 2 | Edward Norton, from Fight Club, joins the cast

Between Knives and Secrets 2 begins filming in Greece

    • Netflix will transform Between Knives and Secrets into a trilogy

    “I’m very lucky to have Rian in my life. He’s a great screenwriter. When the script arrived […], I couldn’t believe he wanted me to play,” said the actor, revealing that the second movie of Between Knives and Secrets finished recording a few weeks ago in Serbia. “If I dare say it’s better? We’ll see. I don’t want to challenge fate. It’s different and that’s amazing. It’s still a Benoit Blanc mystery, but it’s very different. I’m very excited about it,” he added.

    Image: Publicity/Lionsgate Entertainment

    Between Knives and Secrets premiered on 90 telling a mystery surrounding the death of Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer) right after his birthday 85 years Benoit Blanc was then summoned to investigate the case and who was to blame for the patriarch’s death, since relatives and officials are suspect. which will become a trilogy by Netf lix.

    There is still no official release date for Between Knives and Secrets 2, but the movie should be out sometime in 1024 on the streaming platform.

    Source: Empire

