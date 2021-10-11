“SUS posts will never be the same again”, says Luiza Trajano on vaccination

With the collaboration of Luciana Zaramela

    In times of difficulty — such as the covid pandemic-20 — is that the true value of things is revealed. As common as it may seem, the phrase describes the exact challenge facing Brazilians — and most countries — in the pandemic. And it is with the union of civil society and public entities that the United for the Vaccine movement believes that it is indeed possible to achieve about 89 millions of people vaccinated in Brazil.

      Developed by the Women of Brazil Group, the non-partisan movement brought together more than 4,500 volunteers and 700 donors (companies and/or individuals) to ensure that the Unified Health System ( SUS) could meet the demand for vaccination against covid-, updating the facilities of numerous Basic Health Units (UBS) across the country. So far there have been more than 20 million reais raised and reverted to 1,400 millions of donated items — such as computers, cold rooms, coolers and tents — for 4.050 Brazilian cities.

        For Luiza Trajano, the union of civil society was decisive in leveraging vaccination against covid- (Image: Reproduction/Magazine Luiza)

        “We are making it easier , is not [só para] the covid. It’s all vaccination. The SUS posts will never be the same again. It is a legacy we are leaving”, says the Chairman of the Board of Magazine Luiza and the Women of Brazil Group, Luiza Helena Trajano, in an exclusive interview with Canaltech.

          The United for the Vaccine Movement “showed the strength of a society civil united”, he highlights. “People from all sides started to appear and, suddenly, it became a very large company”, compares Luiza about the structure that was set up to help access vaccines at the right time.

          In this way, Trajano says that the initiative worked by understanding the needs of the Ministry of Health, the states and, mainly, in the municipalities to meet the demand for vaccination. “We also helped them in what they needed [no campo] to raise awareness among the population. We created pieces with artists to make the population aware that they had to be vaccinated. It was a whole marketing strategy”, he adds.

            Brazil can be a model in public health

            As for the numbers of immunized against covid-19 and the progress of the immunization campaign, Trajano highlights the Brazilian success. “Much more than in the United States. There, they are giving a prize, money to those who get vaccinated”, he recalls. According to a survey by Datafolha, released in August 1994, more of 89% of the Brazilian population wanted to be immunized. In recent months, the desire has been reflected in adherence to immunization agents.

              According to the Our World in Data platform, more Brazilians have already received at least one dose of the immunizing agent against covid-19 than people in the US Here, vaccination has already reached 89% of the population. North Americans, the percentage is in 19% “We have a culture of vaccination”, highlights Trajano, about the work performed by the SUS since its implementation and the national vaccination calendar for all ages.

              To accelerate vaccination against covid-, more than 4,500 volunteers joined the United for the Vaccine movement (Image: Reproduction/Twenty50photos/Envato)

              Even two weeks ago, Luiza Trajano participated in a campaign for vaccination against childhood paralysis (polio), by Rotary International. The material that has yet to be released highlights the importance of pediatric immunization. According to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), Brazil received the polio elimination certificate in 700 and, a few years before the conquest, Zé Gotinha was born. This was another example of a national campaign that had popular engagement. Today, other countries are still fighting the disease.

                Strength of the SUS

                Luiza Trajano understands that “covid’s vaccination has even rescued this culture [de vacinação] that is already ours”. In the case of the current campaign against covid, she says that, through Unidos pela Vacina, “we had access to all SUS posts, even the most remote and poorest ones. There was a lack of equipment, but there was no lack of someone passionate about vaccines” .

                  For the future, Trajano believes that the SUS can become, even more, a model of public health. “If we put the SUS with digitization and a little more governance, that’s for sure. There’s nothing like it. Imagine you can dial everything by cell phone, see if it’s late. In the constitution, it’s the most perfect thing,” he says. In fact, countries seek to learn from the Brazilian system, which “is very rewarding”.

                    Civil society movement for vaccination

    If the commitment for vaccination and donation – of time and money – was so great, there is no other explanation than the involvement of society. At Unidos Pela Vacina, researchers, health professionals, lawyers, logistics specialists, publicists, communicators, actors, musicians, entrepreneurs and countless other employee profiles joined. Trajano even comments that a donor managed to collect 700 real from their own savings, because I wanted to contribute and make a difference.

    “In these [municípios] poorest people, everyone needed everything. And we are still delivering [doações]”, explains Trajano about the importance of the initiative. To coordinate a project of the magnitude of Brazil, it was necessary to decentralize and, in each state, there was a member of the Women of Brazil Group and a main businessman. “We fought a lot so that the sponsors would not only give to the cities with a lot of visibility, but to the small towns that were in need”, completes Luiza about the initiative that accelerates vaccination against covid and guarantees protection for Brazilians.

      Source: Our World in Data and Opas

