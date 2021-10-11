“SUS posts will never be the same again”, says Luiza Trajano on vaccination
In times of difficulty — such as the covid pandemic-20 — is that the true value of things is revealed. As common as it may seem, the phrase describes the exact challenge facing Brazilians — and most countries — in the pandemic. And it is with the union of civil society and public entities that the United for the Vaccine movement believes that it is indeed possible to achieve about 89 millions of people vaccinated in Brazil.
If the commitment for vaccination and donation – of time and money – was so great, there is no other explanation than the involvement of society. At Unidos Pela Vacina, researchers, health professionals, lawyers, logistics specialists, publicists, communicators, actors, musicians, entrepreneurs and countless other employee profiles joined. Trajano even comments that a donor managed to collect 700 real from their own savings, because I wanted to contribute and make a difference.
“In these [municípios] poorest people, everyone needed everything. And we are still delivering [doações]”, explains Trajano about the importance of the initiative. To coordinate a project of the magnitude of Brazil, it was necessary to decentralize and, in each state, there was a member of the Women of Brazil Group and a main businessman. “We fought a lot so that the sponsors would not only give to the cities with a lot of visibility, but to the small towns that were in need”, completes Luiza about the initiative that accelerates vaccination against covid and guarantees protection for Brazilians.
