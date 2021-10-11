“sus-posts-will-never-be-the-same-again”,-says-luiza-trajano-on-vaccination

Brazil can be a model in public health

As for the numbers of immunized against covid-19 and the progress of the immunization campaign, Trajano highlights the Brazilian success. “Much more than in the United States. There, they are giving a prize, money to those who get vaccinated”, he recalls. According to a survey by Datafolha, released in August 1994, more of 89% of the Brazilian population wanted to be immunized. In recent months, the desire has been reflected in adherence to immunization agents.

According to the Our World in Data platform, more Brazilians have already received at least one dose of the immunizing agent against covid-19 than people in the US Here, vaccination has already reached 89% of the population. North Americans, the percentage is in 19% “We have a culture of vaccination”, highlights Trajano, about the work performed by the SUS since its implementation and the national vaccination calendar for all ages.

To accelerate vaccination against covid-, more than 4,500 volunteers joined the United for the Vaccine movement (Image: Reproduction/Twenty50photos/Envato)

Even two weeks ago, Luiza Trajano participated in a campaign for vaccination against childhood paralysis (polio), by Rotary International. The material that has yet to be released highlights the importance of pediatric immunization. According to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), Brazil received the polio elimination certificate in 700 and, a few years before the conquest, Zé Gotinha was born. This was another example of a national campaign that had popular engagement. Today, other countries are still fighting the disease.