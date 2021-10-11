iPhone 14 with flat back panel and USB-C input gains concept in video
Less than a month after the iPhone line presentation event 13, the first ideas for the iPhone 13 are starting to be promoted by the ConceptsiPhone channel on YouTube. Although little is official at such a great distance to the next release, some features used in other Apple mobile devices can serve as inspiration for the brand’s new smartphones.
The video shows noticeable differences in the look of the device, with a cleaner back cover, as the cameras would no longer be joined by a square module. In addition, the thickness would remain constant across the entire panel, without the bumps characteristic of virtually all current cell phones.
The side is the most similar portion to today’s iPhones, with a straight construction. Even so, the concept shows a fingerprint sensor on the right side, a feature that has never been used in any of the brand’s smartphones — the only Apple devices to bring similar technology are the iPad.
In the front section, the main news is the implementation of a camera hole front, instead of the traditional notch that has come with Apple cell phones since the iPhone X. It’s still not certain that Apple will make any changes in this direction next year, as the components of the Face ID tend to take up too much space and prevent a more efficient use of the display. The screen would remain with ProMotion technology and refresh rate of 16 Hz.
At the bottom, the Lightning input would be replaced by the USB-C standard. This could be a move based on the European Commission’s proposal to standardize all such entries by 2023 — however, it is possible that Apple keep another generation with its own entry, to present a supposed iPhone 16 without ports in the year cited. The lower speakers would be located on both sides of the USB port.
The color options disclosed in the video include matte black, purple and blue, all shades seen in previous Apple models . In addition, the video is already updated with the new versions that should be part of the next generation, with the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro 6.1 inches, in addition to the iPhone Max and iPhone 11 6.7-inch Pro Max — thus retiring the iPhone Mini.
New iPhones are expected to ship with the A chip15 Four nanometer Bionic. Apple would like to implement new three-nanometer chips for big performance improvements and power optimization, but the chip crisis and the overall complexity of developing this technology have delayed the plans of TSMC, Apple’s semiconductor supplier.
Source: Wccftech
