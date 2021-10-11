iphone-14-with-flat-back-panel-and-usb-c-input-gains-concept-in-video

Less than a month after the iPhone line presentation event 13, the first ideas for the iPhone 13 are starting to be promoted by the ConceptsiPhone channel on YouTube. Although little is official at such a great distance to the next release, some features used in other Apple mobile devices can serve as inspiration for the brand’s new smartphones.

The video shows noticeable differences in the look of the device, with a cleaner back cover, as the cameras would no longer be joined by a square module. In addition, the thickness would remain constant across the entire panel, without the bumps characteristic of virtually all current cell phones.

The side is the most similar portion to today’s iPhones, with a straight construction. Even so, the concept shows a fingerprint sensor on the right side, a feature that has never been used in any of the brand’s smartphones — the only Apple devices to bring similar technology are the iPad.

In the front section, the main news is the implementation of a camera hole front, instead of the traditional notch that has come with Apple cell phones since the iPhone X. It’s still not certain that Apple will make any changes in this direction next year, as the components of the Face ID tend to take up too much space and prevent a more efficient use of the display. The screen would remain with ProMotion technology and refresh rate of 16 Hz.