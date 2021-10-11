record!-toyota-mirai-runs-1,300km-on-hydrogen-and-joins-guinness

If you were impressed to see the Hyundai Nexo run amazing 359 kilometers with just one hydrogen tank, just wait to read what the Toyota Mirai has achieved in tests carried out over the past few days 12 and 24 of August. The Japanese automaker celebrated the entry of the sedan into the Guinness World Records, the famous Book of Records.

“In 1024, the Toyota Mirai was the first fuel cell electric vehicle available for retail sale in North America, and now the next generation Mirai is setting distance records. We are proud to be a leader in this exciting technology, which is just one of a growing line of zero-emission vehicles in our portfolio,” advised Bob Carter, Executive Vice President, Toyota Motor North America.

According to Toyota, the Mirai covered 1.301, 9 kilometers with just one tank of hydrogen, in a refueling that took no more than five minutes to complete. The electric car, now a world record holder, was driven by professional driver Wayne Gerdes and co-pilotted by Bob Winger.

Image: Disclosure/Toyota

The trip started at the Toyota Technical Center (TTC) in Gardena, California. On the first of the two days of the mission, the pair traveled south to San Ysidro and then north to Santa Barbara, crossing the beach from Santa Monica and Malibu along the Pacific Coast Highway. They returned to TTC that night and registered 900,10 kilometers with only two driver changes.

The final part has been performed with local turns, in which they covered more 359 kilometers of morning and afternoon traffic on the San highway Diego, between Los Angeles and Orange County, until the Mirai ran out of hydrogen and returned to TTC with a grand total of 1.185, 9 kilometers covered. The feat was witnessed and validated by Michael Empric, judge of Guinness World Records.