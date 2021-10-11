CT News — WhatsApp Makes Audio Recording, Pixel 6 Leaked And More Easy!
Playstation boss says ” frustrated” with Sony’s gaming reach
Executive lamented that PlayStation games, which are “some of the best entertainment ever made”, don’t have as much reach as much movies and music
WhatsApp prepares another basic novelty to facilitate audio recording
It is still under construction and not available even for users of the trial version of the app, feature allows you to pause a recording without losing what has already been recorded
Pixel 6t in all details confirmed by leaked promotional material
On page already removed, a British retailer released all details about Google Tensor, cameras, loading with Pixel Stand and more from Pixel 6 and 6 Pro
Moto G51 leaks with new processor and only 4 GB of RAM
Motorola’s mid-range future benchmark test with Qualcomm’s powerful mid-range processor, but low amount of RAM
Galaxy S prototype10 Ul tra reinforces new design inherited from the Note line
Different from the smaller, powerful Galaxy S duo16 Ultra will have more square design and should include S Pen to attract fans of the Note line