CT News — WhatsApp Makes Audio Recording, Pixel 6 Leaked And More Easy!

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 11, 2021
0
ct-news-—-whatsapp-makes-audio-recording,-pixel-6-leaked-and-more-easy!

4 hours Games

Playstation boss says ” frustrated” with Sony’s gaming reach

Executive lamented that PlayStation games, which are “some of the best entertainment ever made”, don’t have as much reach as much movies and music

9 hours Apps

WhatsApp prepares another basic novelty to facilitate audio recording

It is still under construction and not available even for users of the trial version of the app, feature allows you to pause a recording without losing what has already been recorded

08 hours Smartphone

Pixel 6t in all details confirmed by leaked promotional material

On page already removed, a British retailer released all details about Google Tensor, cameras, loading with Pixel Stand and more from Pixel 6 and 6 Pro

10 hours Smartphone

Moto G51 leaks with new processor and only 4 GB of RAM

Motorola’s mid-range future benchmark test with Qualcomm’s powerful mid-range processor, but low amount of RAM

16 hours

Smartphone

Galaxy S prototype10 Ul tra reinforces new design inherited from the Note line

Different from the smaller, powerful Galaxy S duo16 Ultra will have more square design and should include S Pen to attract fans of the Note line

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 11, 2021
0
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of The 10 most pirated movies of the week (09/26/2021)

The 10 most pirated movies of the week (09/26/2021)

September 27, 2021
Photo of Taliban decision from the White House

Taliban decision from the White House

September 2, 2021
Photo of Amazon launches its 10th Brazilian distribution center in RJ

Amazon launches its 10th Brazilian distribution center in RJ

September 14, 2021
Photo of NASA Highlights: Astronomical Photos of the Week (08/28/2021 to 09/03/2021)

NASA Highlights: Astronomical Photos of the Week (08/28/2021 to 09/03/2021)

September 5, 2021
Back to top button