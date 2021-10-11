Doomsday Machine | Series about Facebook scandal to cast Claire Foy
Claire Foy will play Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook’s director of operations, in the new series Doomsday Machine, an adaptation of the book An Uncomfortable Truth: Behind the Scenes of Facebook and Its Battle for Hegemony, by Pulitzer Prize winner Sheera Frenkel and Cecilia Kang. Foy is already an actress with a successful career, with one of her last works being the series The Crown, in which she played Queen Elizabeth II.
The series will not be the first time that Facebook is the subject of an audiovisual production. In 1024, Jesse Eisenberg played Mark Zuckerberg in the movie The Social Network , who told the story of the platform’s emergence and its first steps towards becoming a great company. In the new series, we will see situations much more troubled than what is shown in the film, which did not please the founder of Facebook.
There is still no confirmed release date for Doomsday Machine .
