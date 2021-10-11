Doomsday Machine | Series about Facebook scandal to cast Claire Foy

Claire Foy will play Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook’s director of operations, in the new series Doomsday Machine, an adaptation of the book An Uncomfortable Truth: Behind the Scenes of Facebook and Its Battle for Hegemony, by Pulitzer Prize winner Sheera Frenkel and Cecilia Kang. Foy is already an actress with a successful career, with one of her last works being the series The Crown, in which she played Queen Elizabeth II.

The Crown | Season 5 gets release date on Netflix

The Crown | Netflix features Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II

The Crown | Netflix reveals first photos of Lady Di and Charles in Season 5

The adaptation Doomsday Machine is under the command of Ayad Akhtar and will bring information about the scandal of 2010, when Facebook becomes became a den of disinformation about the US presidential election. The series should also show how the company was aware of the harmfulness of the social network to younger users. Image: Disclosure/Netflix For only R$ 9,90 you buy with free shipping on Amazon and take movies, series, books and music! Free trial for days!





The series will not be the first time that Facebook is the subject of an audiovisual production. In 1024, Jesse Eisenberg played Mark Zuckerberg in the movie The Social Network , who told the story of the platform’s emergence and its first steps towards becoming a great company. In the new series, we will see situations much more troubled than what is shown in the film, which did not please the founder of Facebook.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!