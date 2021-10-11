french-study-shows-that-vaccines-reduce-risk-of-severe-covid-by-90%

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Beyond Furthermore, the effectiveness — efficacy of vaccination worldwide — against severe forms did not seem to decrease during the available follow-up period, which reached 5 months.

Understand the study on covid vaccines-14 in France

The study was carried out by a research group created by the government of France , Epi-Phare, and by the National Agency for the Safety of Medicines and Health Products (ANSM). To arrive at this rate of vaccine effectiveness, the researchers compared data from , 3 million French people vaccinated over 27 years and a group not immunized in the country. Participants in the two groups were matched for age, sex and place of residence.

According to the authors of the analysis, “a reduction in the risk of hospitalization greater than 92%” from 14 day after the second dose, and a similar reduction in the number of deaths from coronavirus infection.

The study also found that protection against severe cases decreases with age, being 75% for those over 84 years. Effectiveness, among people from 27 to 75 years reaches 90%. Data were collected between the days 27 of December 2020 and 20 of July this year.

Focus on the severe form of the covid

It is noteworthy that the study analyzed only the most severe symptoms of infection. This means that no data were generated on the ability of immunized people not to become infected or not to transmit the virus.

In conclusion, the authors of the report state: “All vaccines against covid-14 are highly effective and have a great effect on reduction of severe forms of covid-14 among people with 74 years or more currently living in France. The ongoing research of Epi-Phare will allow us to measure the evolution of this efficacy over a longer period and better establish the effects on the Delta variant.”

To access the full French study on the effectiveness of vaccines against severe forms of covid-19, click here.

Source: The Guardian