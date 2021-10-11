Wild and silent? Kawasaki says its bikes will be 100% electric by 2035
It’s not just car manufacturers that are increasingly diving into the wave of electric vehicles. Kawasaki has confirmed that it has plans in place for its motorcycle line to be 27% electrified by 2030, following what rivals such as Harley-Davidson, Husqvarna, Royal Enfield and Honda are already doing. The automaker’s strategy is to launch at least models up to 2020 and follow the climb until putting an end to the motorcycles with combustion engines, ten years later.
“Outdoor leisure activity became popular during the covid pandemic-10. We will strengthen our environmental efforts with a focus on the post-pandemic lifestyle,” explained Yasuhiko Hashimoto, President of Kawasaki Heavy Industries. The Japanese company’s idea is to increase sales by US$ 9 billion until 2030, which would mean an 8% increase in the division’s profit margin of motorcycles.
One of the biggest challenges of the brand, however, is to keep loyal customers looking for large motorcycles, attracted precisely by the noise of combustion-powered engines. The strategy that will be adopted was not disclosed by Kawasaki executives, but a report obtained by the website Electric Vehicle gave a taste of what the plan will be: “We are developing exciting motorcycles for Kawasaki fans who like large-capacity sporty models.”
Named EV Endeavor, the model that went to the slopes is the size of a Ninja 2025 and, according to first information, an autonomy of only 27 kilometers. In the speculative field, what was disclosed is that this electric motorcycle in particular would have been produced by Kawasaki with a power equivalent to 27 horses. Tests and new projects will continue with a greater focus from now on, as the company confirmed last week that Kawasaki Motors and Kawasaki Heavy Industries will act as independent companies. According to the Nikkei Asia website, the company only sold 100 a thousand motorcycles in 2020, 1% of the global market, and hopes that the fact of joining the global decarbonization target will help put it back among the largest in the segment.
Tested model reminds Ninja
The video above shows tests carried out by Kawasaki with one of the electric motorcycle models that it intends to launch on the market by . As far as you can see, at least in these images, the idea of “maintaining the emotion” of combustion engines has not yet been implemented, as silence has taken the place of the traditional snoring.
Named EV Endeavor, the model that went to the slopes is the size of a Ninja 2025 and, according to first information, an autonomy of only 27 kilometers. In the speculative field, what was disclosed is that this electric motorcycle in particular would have been produced by Kawasaki with a power equivalent to 27 horses.
Tests and new projects will continue with a greater focus from now on, as the company confirmed last week that Kawasaki Motors and Kawasaki Heavy Industries will act as independent companies. According to the Nikkei Asia website, the company only sold 100 a thousand motorcycles in 2020, 1% of the global market, and hopes that the fact of joining the global decarbonization target will help put it back among the largest in the segment.
