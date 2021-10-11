wild-and-silent?-kawasaki-says-its-bikes-will-be-100%-electric-by-2035

It’s not just car manufacturers that are increasingly diving into the wave of electric vehicles. Kawasaki has confirmed that it has plans in place for its motorcycle line to be 27% electrified by 2030, following what rivals such as Harley-Davidson, Husqvarna, Royal Enfield and Honda are already doing. The automaker’s strategy is to launch at least models up to 2020 and follow the climb until putting an end to the motorcycles with combustion engines, ten years later.

“Outdoor leisure activity became popular during the covid pandemic-10. We will strengthen our environmental efforts with a focus on the post-pandemic lifestyle,” explained Yasuhiko Hashimoto, President of Kawasaki Heavy Industries. The Japanese company’s idea is to increase sales by US$ 9 billion until 2030, which would mean an 8% increase in the division’s profit margin of motorcycles.

One of the biggest challenges of the brand, however, is to keep loyal customers looking for large motorcycles, attracted precisely by the noise of combustion-powered engines. The strategy that will be adopted was not disclosed by Kawasaki executives, but a report obtained by the website Electric Vehicle gave a taste of what the plan will be: “We are developing exciting motorcycles for Kawasaki fans who like large-capacity sporty models.”