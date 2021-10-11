the-7-best-point-and-click-mobile-games

Point and click is a sub-genre of adventure whose mechanics basically consist of point and click to generate an action, be it walking, running or collecting items. Coupled with the narrative, these games have gained prominence in recent years and have taken players on incredible adventures.

The

best mobile puzzle games Top 5 mobile escape games

In my humble opinion, there is no better device for style than cell phones. The ease of playing anywhere and the natural need to use clicks on the device make this platform a great field for the genre. 7. The Inner World Series Compatibility: Android, iOS

Price: R$ 9,99 for Android and R$1,99 for iOS

Size: about 730 MB for Android and Let’s start the list with The Inner World, award-winning series from German developer Headup Games, famous for Bridge Constructor. In the first game, we are introduced to the protagonist, Robert, a peaceful citizen of Asposia who sees his life altered by the arrival of wind gods at the place. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you! The game is loaded with humor, excellent voice acting and hand-drawn scenarios that delight players . Collect resources, hold dialogues with the inhabitants and solve puzzles to delve deeper into the story and the universe around you. The Inner World relies on humor to deliver a great player experience (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot) 6. One Way: The Elevator

Compatibility: Android, iOS

Price: R$ 8,46 for Android and R$ 17,99 for iOS

Size: about 730 MB for Android and 1.5 GB for iOS

One Way is a title focused on solving puzzles and mixes that with the playful part of the story, taking the player to a new world every time the elevator goes up. The cartooned graphics intensify the feeling of living the dream the story proposes.

The elevator serves as a metaphor for the difficult moments in life and how we should seek to improve while helping others. Meet different residents, each with their own difficulties and get ready for an exciting experience!

Solve the puzzles to collect orbs and meet new inhabitants of this magical world (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot) 5. Four Last Things Compatibility: Android, iOS Price:

R$15,113 for Android and R$ ,113 for iOS Size: about 113 MB for Android and 730 MB for iOS (version 1.0 for Android and 1.1 for iOS) What if I said that you could live adventures in Renaissance works with lots of humor, sometimes acid, and lots of puzzles to solve? Joe Richardson delivers this satire using the paintings as a background to critique period customs that can very well be attributed to the current era. We can summarize the experience as a mixture of Monkey Island, classic point and click game, with Monty Python, the famous British comedy group. Get ready for a humorous experience, lots of choices available and great narrative depth. Travel through Renaissance paintings in this humorous point and click game (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screencapture) 4. OXENFREE Compatibility: Android, iOS Price: free first chapter (full game for R$ 22,57 for Android and R$ 39,99 for iOS) Size: about 1.1GB for Android and 1.6GB for iOS (version 2.5 for Android and 2.7 for iOS) Oxenfree works its narrative on top of a cliché: a group of young people who go to a deserted place to drink, tell horror stories and making fun of each other. Gradually, the seemingly innocent journey turns into a supernatural thriller with many mysteries and puzzles to solve. The highlight is the dubbing, one of the most convincing in the game industry electronics, which gives a high level of authenticity to the story. Discover each character’s past and, through a choice system, the progress of the story of Alex and his friends on Edward Island. Venture to this abandoned island in a point and click with excellent dubbing and script ( Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot) 3. The Room series Compatibility: Android, iOS Price: R$ 3,22 for Android and R$4,90 for iOS Size: about 470 MB for Android and 240 MB for iOS (version A point and click list would not be complete without The Room The BAFTA winner is the best escape room experience Available for mobile devices.This Fireproof Games experience combines complex claustrophobic scenarios with puzzles to be solved to discover more about this strange universe. This game captivates those who like to crack -complex puzzles and are very attentive to details. The game offers hints as it finds something that can be used, giving enough information to pique your curiosity and keep trying to solve the phases. Complex puzzles await players in this point and click series from Fireproof Games (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot) two. The Walking Dead Compatibility: Android, iOS

Price: free first chapter (full game for R$ 90,90 for Android and R$ 99,113 for iOS) Size: about 1.4GB for both platforms (version 1.22 for Android and 1. for iOS)

Possibly one of the most memorable stories of the eighth generation of consoles, Telltale presented with The Walking Dead a captivating story based on the universe created by Robert Kirkman. Like Lee, the player finds a second chance in the world, through his relationship with Clementine.

The game mixes point and click style with elements of choice of dialogue and action, which change the course of history, in addition to strengthening or weakening their relationship with other survivors. This puts emotional weight on their decisions, turning this experience into something beautiful, with a tragic end.

Follow Lee and Clementine’s journey through a hostile universe (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)