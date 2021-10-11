you-will-be-amazed-by-the-scariest-movie-ever

Ever wonder what is the scariest movie ever? The answer depends on your tastes, but a new study reveals that Beware of the Caller, Evil Invocationand A Quiet Place – Part II are two of the scariest movies ever made in cinema history.

You 15 best horror movies available on Netflix

The 10 best slasher horror movies of all time

The study, dubbed Science of Scare, was organized by broadbandchoices, a price comparison company for broadband, TV and mobile in the United Kingdom, also found that the Top 10 of the scariest productions of all time has other well-known names of the great public, including Hereditary , Paranormal Activity and Supernatural — the latter winning the title of “Best Jumpscare in Horror History”, for causing an average of 90 BPMs in the spectators who participated in the survey.