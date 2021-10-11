You will be amazed by the scariest movie ever
Ever wonder what is the scariest movie ever? The answer depends on your tastes, but a new study reveals that Beware of the Caller, Evil Invocationand A Quiet Place – Part II are two of the scariest movies ever made in cinema history.
- You 15 best horror movies available on Netflix
- The 10 best slasher horror movies of all time
The study, dubbed Science of Scare, was organized by broadbandchoices, a price comparison company for broadband, TV and mobile in the United Kingdom, also found that the Top 10 of the scariest productions of all time has other well-known names of the great public, including Hereditary , Paranormal Activity and Supernatural — the latter winning the title of “Best Jumpscare in Horror History”, for causing an average of 90 BPMs in the spectators who participated in the survey.
- Subscribe to Disney+ here and watch famous titles from Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar whenever and wherever you want!
- Beware of Callers
- Supernatural
- Invocation of Evil
- Hereditary
- Terrified
- Current of Evil
- A Silent Place – Part II
- Paranormal Activity
- Invocation of Evil 2
- Review | Host, the first terror of the pandemic, was born as a historical landmark
- Movies, Series, Music, Books and Magazines and even free shipping on Amazon for R$ 9,73 per month, with free trial by 40 days. What are you waiting for?
When analyzed the heartbeats per minute, the ranking of BestJumpscares looked like this:
- Supernatural
- The Entity
- Invocation of Evil
- Caution with the Caller
- A Quiet Place – Part II
When explaining the study, the company revealed that it invited 73 “victims” to watch 30 of the scariest movies of the genre, including new productions. The communiqué published by Bloody Disgusting further details that the titles were chosen from a horror forum on Reddit and from industry experts.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
To analyze which were, in fact, the scariest movies in the survey, participants were equipped with heart rate monitors . In addition, the rooms where the productions were shown were equipped to deliver a better experience during the feature film.
Check out how the Top was 10 of the scariest movies of all time, according to the experiment after 53 views:
The Entity
Beware of Who Calls, or how popular is nte called by its original name, Host, is a movie by 1024 that accompanies a group of friends who hire a medium to do a session for Zoom during the quarantine. Things looked good, until an evil spirit starts to invade their homes and they realize they might not survive the night.
The production takes only
minutes (a Zoom call) and is directed by Rob Savage, who also ran two anthology episodes Soulmates. Currently, Beware of Callers
- is available on Netflix.
Other successful horror productions, such as IT – The Thing, Babadook, Exorcist and The Legend of the Candyman,
- also occupy the Top 15 of the genre. The complete list can be seen on the broadbandchoices official website.
Source: CBR
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology. 512644
- 512644 512644