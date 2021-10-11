You | Remember the main events for marathon season 3

Right at the end of 2018 we meet Joe, another character played by Penn Badgley, known for starring in the series Gossip Girl

    , which was successful over the years 2000. This time, the actor played a rather disturbing drama called You, or You, in good Portuguese.

    The series, set from the perspective of Joe Goldberg , tells the story of a boy who, apparently, has everything to be a normal and easy person to fall in love: handsome, friendly, considerate and romantic. However, Joe keeps secrets that for him, visibly, do not cause any harm, after all he is just a young man in search of love.

    After the success of the first season, the series won the second and it didn’t take long for the third to be confirmed. With the premiere knocking at the door, it’s time to remember the events of the previous episodes, isn’t it? So check out the recap below with the most important moments of the first two seasons.

    Warning: from here on, you'll check spoilers of the first two seasons of You!

      Joe Goldberg (Image: Disclosure/Netflix)

      Season 1

      In the first episodes, we meet Joe, who is always shown as a very romantic man. The problem, however, is that he is willing to do anything—anything at all—to keep the woman he loves by his side, even if it means killing people who are disrupting the relationship. Joe lives in the age of the internet and smartphones and its infinite resources, and takes advantage of all this when it comes to understanding who are the people who are by his side, especially who he is dating.

      Today, in fact, “stalking”, or stalking a person, is very easy and there is no lack of tools for that. Many times you don’t even have to conduct an investigation to find out who someone’s friends and family are, their hobbies, where they study, and lots of other personal information. For Joe, women who leave these clues on the internet want to be discovered, investigated and monitored. The guy always takes this issue in his narrations to justify his obsession, basically blaming the victim for messing with him so much.

      Going back to the fact that Joe appears to be a normal person, the young man works in a book store in New York City that belonged to Mr. Mooney and which, frighteningly, has a captivity in the basement. It was there that he met Guinevere Beck, Elizabeth Lail’s character, but it was also where he held her prisoner and killed her. But we will come back to that fact later.

        Beck being watched by Joe (Image: Disclosure/Netflix)

        • Beck is a young woman who has the dream of being a writer, but has problems developing this work and to be able to evolve in the much-desired profession. She even had other jobs, as a yoga instructor, but was eventually fired. In addition to having friends who clearly don’t care much for her, Beck also doesn’t have a good track record when it comes to relationships. Unfortunately, this ended up drawing Joe into an intense and dangerous relationship.

        Joe and Beck begin to have an intense relationship, with the boy knowing even more about her life, but not opening up. details of his life for the loved one. At one point, the young woman even mentions the name of her ex-boyfriend, Benji, making Joe go after him to “solve” this problem. Joe then proceeds to hold Benji captive until, in innocence, he lets go that he was allergic to peanuts. His end came when Joe offered him a drink with peanuts, causing him to die right there, in the basement of the bookstore.

          Peach Salinger (Image: Disclosure/Netflix)

          The next victim from Joe is Peach Salinger, character by Shay Mitchell, best known for the teen series Pretty Little Liars. Beck’s best friend, she becomes suspicious of Joe and eventually discovers how dangerous he is. Joe is quick to consider his friend a threat and everything intensifies when he discovers that Peach is secretly in love with Beck. In the first attempt, Joe hits his girlfriend’s friend’s head on a rock, which ends up leaving her hospitalized. She survived, but Joe ended up shooting the young woman to death and managing to forge an alleged suicide. he: he keeps Peach and Benji’s cell phones, Beck’s underwear stolen from his apartment, and nothing short of a glass jar of teeth. Beck begins to distrust Joe and demonstrate this, which unfortunately ends up resulting in his capture. In the last episode, he keeps her in captivity and she does everything to try to be freed, but ends up failing. In a very desperate scene, she is prevented from escaping after hitting Joe, and is then murdered.

          Dr. Nicky (Image: Disclosure/Netflix)

          As a fool Joe has nothing, he managed to blame the death of Beck, Peach and Benji on the psychologist who attended to her, Dr. Nicky. By the way, Joe is also responsible for another death that is not related to Beck: he murdered Ron, the abusive boyfriend of his neighbor, Paco’s mother, who would have everything to be his pupil in the crimes. During the entire first season, we get to know a little about Candace, played by Ambyr Childers, Joe’s ex-girlfriend. Everything leads us to believe that she was also murdered by the psychopath.

          This distrust increases as we see him telling people, over and over again, that she is in Italy, but all her friends they just say she just disappeared without a trace. In the end, we discover that she is very much alive, surprising even Joe, who swore he was responsible for her supposed death.

        Season2

        In the second season of You

        , Joe is willing to start over, but ends up meeting his future wife and who has the potential to be his next victim. Now under the name Will Bettelheim, the protagonist meets in a small market the young Love, played by Victoria Pedretti, who is also in the series The Curse of the Hill Residence. Initially, he even tries to resist this future love, but she is persistent and the two end up engaging in romance.

        Gradually, we find out more about Love, who reveals to her boyfriend that she was married and her husband had died two years ago after becoming ill. We also meet new characters, such as investigative reporter Delilah (Carmela Zumbado) and her younger sister, from 15 years, Ellie (Jenna Ortega). We’re also introduced to Joe’s new bosses, Calvin (Adwin Brown) and Forty (James Scully), who is also Love’s twin brother.

        Love and Joe (Image: Disclosure/Netflix)

        Joe got his new identity by stealing it from the real Will, keeping him drugged, and now he has to deal with the problems that came with his new self, like a debt of US$ 50 thousand to Jasper, whom he ends up killing to resolve, of course. In the neighborhood, Joe meets Hendy (Chris D’Elia), a comedian Delilah hates because he dated her as a minor. With the abuser taking Ellie as a victim, Joe decides to get revenge for the family and murders Hendy, faking a suicide. However, it doesn’t take long for the case to be treated as a homicide.

        Unfortunately, Delilah also ends up becoming one of the victims during the season, and that’s because she found out. that he is a murderer hiding behind a “good guy” costume. However, who killed Delilah was Love, when the neighbor was in captivity placed by Joe, who was under the effects of LSD and did not know that he was not the neighbor’s murderer. Love committed the crime to protect Joe, already showing who she really is. This was the big turnaround of the season.

          Delilah and Ellie (Image: Disclosure/Netflix)

        Love’s killing doesn’t end with Delilah, as she also kills Candace, plus once to prove your love for Joe. Candace was a survivor of Joe after he buried her alive, and she tried to warn Love about who he was, not knowing that his new girlfriend was even worse than his ex. Forty is also a character who discovers the truth about Joe and who tries to warn his sister, Love. He just didn’t know that she was already aware of her boyfriend’s macabre life. So Love and Joe try to make him believe that what he thinks of Joe is just an illusion, which doesn’t work. Forty points a gun to kill Joe, but he’s the one who ends up taking a type of David Fincher (Danny Vasquez), a police officer who was in love with Delilah.

        Meanwhile, Ellie would be framed for Hendy’s death, but Love took care of that problem: he wrote a suicide note so Delilah would take the blame, even revealing who the comedian really was. Finally, Joe discovers that Love is even more psychopath than he is and doesn’t know how to solve this, including because she is expecting his child. So, he moves to a suburb with his wife to try to live a simple life, but new obsessions are to come next season.

        The third season of You premiere on the day October on Netflix.

