You | Remember the main events for marathon season 3

Joe Goldberg (Image: Disclosure/Netflix)

Season 1

In the first episodes, we meet Joe, who is always shown as a very romantic man. The problem, however, is that he is willing to do anything—anything at all—to keep the woman he loves by his side, even if it means killing people who are disrupting the relationship. Joe lives in the age of the internet and smartphones and its infinite resources, and takes advantage of all this when it comes to understanding who are the people who are by his side, especially who he is dating.

Today, in fact, “stalking”, or stalking a person, is very easy and there is no lack of tools for that. Many times you don’t even have to conduct an investigation to find out who someone’s friends and family are, their hobbies, where they study, and lots of other personal information. For Joe, women who leave these clues on the internet want to be discovered, investigated and monitored. The guy always takes this issue in his narrations to justify his obsession, basically blaming the victim for messing with him so much.

Going back to the fact that Joe appears to be a normal person, the young man works in a book store in New York City that belonged to Mr. Mooney and which, frighteningly, has a captivity in the basement. It was there that he met Guinevere Beck, Elizabeth Lail’s character, but it was also where he held her prisoner and killed her. But we will come back to that fact later.