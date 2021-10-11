You | Remember the main events for marathon season 3
Right at the end of 2018 we meet Joe, another character played by Penn Badgley, known for starring in the series Gossip Girl
- , which was successful over the years 2000. This time, the actor played a rather disturbing drama called You, or You, in good Portuguese.
- You | Season 3 Trailer Reveals Joe’s New Obsession
- You, Netflix, End Filming Season 3
- Review | You show Joe trying to control his instincts in season 2
The series, set from the perspective of Joe Goldberg , tells the story of a boy who, apparently, has everything to be a normal and easy person to fall in love: handsome, friendly, considerate and romantic. However, Joe keeps secrets that for him, visibly, do not cause any harm, after all he is just a young man in search of love.
After the success of the first season, the series won the second and it didn’t take long for the third to be confirmed. With the premiere knocking at the door, it’s time to remember the events of the previous episodes, isn’t it? So check out the recap below with the most important moments of the first two seasons.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
Warning: from here on, you’ll check spoilers of the first two seasons of You!