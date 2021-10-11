assault-victim-is-saved-from-shooting-by-a-moto-g5-in-brazil

Many people often joke that the old “brick” cell phones could break the ground instead of having their screens cracked in a fall. But the truth is that many smartphones have a very robust construction. Some can withstand even bullets.

That’s what happened last week right here in Brazil: an unidentified robbery victim escaped being seriously injured after approaching the criminal thanks to her cell phone. The heroic Moto G5 managed to stop the bullet, which lived in the hip.

Interestingly, the Motorola smartphone was with a protective cover of the Hulk. Fortunately, the projectile did not touch the victim’s body, but the cell phone did not survive the damage. The impact shattered the screen, and the pressure was enough for even the rear to be slightly puffed out.