Assault victim is saved from shooting by a Moto G5 in Brazil
Many people often joke that the old “brick” cell phones could break the ground instead of having their screens cracked in a fall. But the truth is that many smartphones have a very robust construction. Some can withstand even bullets.
That’s what happened last week right here in Brazil: an unidentified robbery victim escaped being seriously injured after approaching the criminal thanks to her cell phone. The heroic Moto G5 managed to stop the bullet, which lived in the hip.
Interestingly, the Motorola smartphone was with a protective cover of the Hulk. Fortunately, the projectile did not touch the victim’s body, but the cell phone did not survive the damage. The impact shattered the screen, and the pressure was enough for even the rear to be slightly puffed out.
And the patient who was admitted to the ER after being shot in a robbery and the bullet landed on his cell phone!!! Detail for the cell phone case. pic.twitter.com/EUoyN0LMoH — Pedro Carvalho (@Oparbento1) October 7, 2021 The report of the episode is by doctor Pedro Carvalho, who attended to the victim at the University Hospital of Petrolina, in Pernambuco. Complaining of hip pain, the professional expected the worst after hearing about the incident, and was surprised to note that the cell phone prevented any perforation.
The report of the episode is by doctor Pedro Carvalho, who attended to the victim at the University Hospital of Petrolina, in Pernambuco. Complaining of hip pain, the professional expected the worst after hearing about the incident, and was surprised to note that the cell phone prevented any perforation.
Smartphones that have already saved lives
The criminal has not yet been located, and the victim has been released after palliative care . The case went viral on the doctor’s social network, who reported the curious service last October 7.
The circumstances of the robbery in Petrolina have not yet been completely elucidated. According to the Daily Mail, law enforcement authorities have not confirmed whether they will continue the investigation.
It is worth remembering that the Moto G5 is a relatively old cell phone, and its construction less concerned with thickness and design may have been crucial to give the necessary resistance to “hold” the bullet.
This, however, is not the first time that a cell phone has saved the life of someone in danger. Despite some occurrences of smartphones being the cause of accidents, the devices have already been the protagonists of other acts of heroism — at the cost of their internal circuits being shattered.
Source: Daily Mail
Did you like this article?
