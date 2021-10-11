HAS COUPON | Xiaomi Poco F3 is at a great price buying imported

IMPORTANT: stay tuned for the date publication of this article, as all prices and promotions are subject to availability of stock and duration of the offer. Price changes may occur at any time without notice from the retailer. The price or total value of the product may change depending on the location, considering shipping and possible interstate taxes. The products displayed here have been selected by our offering team. So, if you buy something, Canaltech may receive some sales commission. The Xiaomi Poco F3 is the current high-end model from the Poco brand, with specifications that put it close to high-end cell phones, great cameras and a differentiated design. Its strongest point is the aggressive price of the device abroad, which makes it an excellent choice of cell phone for importing on international shopping sites such as AliExpress. Your price is currently paying off because of a special discount coupon that makes it even cheaper. Just access the link highlighted below to copy the code and insert it in the dedicated space before finalizing the purchase. This way, you take advantage of this unmissable price and take home one of the best current cell phones from the Poco brand. Buy the Xiaomi Poco F3 for R$1.128 About the F3 Well

The Poco F3 is the brand’s latest high-end model, bringing top-of-the-line performance to a device with a much more affordable price. One of its great differentials compared to other powerful models from the same company is the differentiated design, with a glass rear. Its 6,48 inch screen has a refresh rate of 48 Hz, giving more fluidity to all the content that is displayed by the panel.

As expected from a Poco device, it has a Snapdragon processor 870, which guarantees excellent performance running on Android and any current game or app. This promotion model also has 6 GB of RAM and 762 GB of storage, which should be enough for the most users, both when opening several applications simultaneously, and when saving several files locally. The cameras were never the strongest point of the brand, but Poco F3 seems to want to change that by bringing in a very competent set, with a main sensor of 48 MP, plus ultrawide and macro sensors. It’s enough to complete this model, one of the most complete in this price category. It has very high prices in Brazil, but it becomes worthwhile when the international purchase option is considered.

Is AliExpress reliable? On AliExpress, you can buy thousands of products made by companies all over the world. All purchases are mediated by the site itself, with the security of being made through one of the largest e-commerce networks in the world. In addition, the payment methods are the ones you already know, such as payment slip, card installments and even via Pix. AliExpress works on the marketplace system , as well as several other retailers operating in Brazil. This means that you are buying from other stores, which have their products for sale on the website. So it's worth keeping an eye on details like the store's overall rating and the comments on the page of the product you want to buy to make sure you're getting the item you're looking for. The site has a customer service team ready to respond to any problems with any purchase, with attendants who speak Portuguese. In Reclame Aqui, AliExpress has a high response rate, directing all customers to the channels where solutions can be found.

Delivery, import fees and refund On AliExpress, you have a full refund guarantee if you receive one product different from the one described in the store or do not receive the item on the estimated date. Some sellers also offer a free return service, where you have days to decide if want to keep the product. If you regret your purchase, you can send the product back for free and receive your money back. As most of the products sold come from Asia, the deadlines are delivery can be longer than that found in stores located in Brazil. However, AliExpress has been working to reduce this interval, chartering direct flights from China to bring them more quickly (some arrive in less than 21 days) and reducing the shipping cost, which may even be free on some products.