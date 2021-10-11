Pokémon UNITE | The best Pokemon in the game
Pokémon UNITE is getting new Pokémon added with a certain frequency. Names like Blastoise, Mamoswine, Sylveon, Gardevoir and Blissey were some of the news since the launch of the MOBA. With an already robust selection of Pokémon present in the game, Canaltech has separated the best creatures in the game for you to choose and run over your opponents in ranked matches.
Because the game doesn’t make clear all the statistics for each fighter, we separated the Pokémon from Tier S (with the greatest potential among the best) to Tier C (with the least potential among the best). Without further ado, check out our selection below.
Tier S
The Tier S Pokémon were selected for the composition of abilities or the usefulness they can bring to the team. Recently, Crustle has had some tweaks to his moves, with the Pokémon Defender dealing more damage and spiking the Pokémon’s usefulness. Lucario, despite being “forgotten” due to recent balances, continues to have good passive skills and a very strong playing style. Greninja is by far the best character for those who want to blow up their enemies quickly and have a frantic movement around the map. Machamp manages to be a solid All-Arounder and, unlike his position mates, he’s pretty hard to handle when played well.
Cinderace and Alolan Ninetales are excellent damage carriers and both have very consistent ways to attack enemies. Gengar is the best speedster, having the potential to get into fights to deal a lot of damage and run away with speed. Wigglytuff is the surprise in-game: with plenty of damage and group control, Jigglypuff’s evolution is the best support in the game. Finally, Sylveon barely arrived and had to undergo last-minute adjustments, showing how strong Eevee’s evolution is in Pokémon UNITE.
- Gengar
Despite being in a category below, these Pokémon are still strong. Absol, Zeraora and Greninja are Pokémon with a lot of explosion potential and can get rid of enemies with ease. Already Pikachu, due to the adjustment in the Eject Button, lost a very large mobility option, but still has strength in his abilities.
Snorlax received changes that reduced the potential of their abilities, as well as Eldegoss, but they can still offer a very balanced and dangerous style of play for the opponents. Mamoswine has a lot of potential to become a dominant character within the game, but there hasn’t been enough time for people to master Pokémon yet. A little underrated, Charizard has undergone a makeover in his Unite Move, making it more interesting for those who like to play with the initial fire, but still nothing that puts him as one of the best characters in UNITE.
- Cinderace
- Pikachu
- Eldegoss
Tier B are those Pokémon that are kind of “harmed” by the game, that have undergone drastic modifications that have decreased the effectiveness of their abilities or by the combination of moves that don’t be that strong. Garchomp has gone through some tweaks to get stronger, but it still doesn’t have as much impact on the game. Gardevoir arrived in the game and still seems to be a bit “forgotten at the barbecue”, despite having interesting abilities. Cramorant is a good choice of damage Pokémon if you know how to play it, but compared to other Pokémon, its strength in the game is way below the others. Blissey isn’t all that impressive this time either, thanks to Wigglytuff’s dominance in the support position, but it’s still a pretty boring Pokémon to deal with.
- Garchomp
Although we like Slowbro a lot, the recent modification to the Surf move (which decreased how long the skill hits enemies) is quite disheartening for a Pokémon that relies solely on party control. Mr. Mime falls into the same situation, not least because there are better Supporter options besides these two. Venusaur’s skill kit is still below when compared to other more mobile Attackers or with better abilities like Greninja or Cinderace. Talonflame even has interesting mechanics, but it still hasn’t been able to show dominance in matches despite having useful mobility for a character who can go in the central route of the map.
- Slowbro