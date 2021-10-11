Amazfit Announces GTS 3 and GTR 3 with More Battery, Bigger Screens and Low Price

With Samsung and Apple having already presented their main smart watches to the global market with great news, now it’s Xiaomi’s turn to please its fans with the third generation of smartwatches from the GTS series and GTR, including a new Pro version.

(Image: Reproduction/Amazfit)

Amazfit GTR 3

The new models arrive sharing the same circular design with aluminum alloy finish, two side buttons for navigation and a thin-edged screen for greater enjoyment, but they feature important differences.

The GTR 3 offers AMOLED display of 1,30 inch and offers water protection of up to 5 ATM, enough for dives up to 46 meters or more intense water activities such as swimming.

(Image: Playback/Amazfit)

Your battery has a capacity of 510 mAh and, according to the company, can offer up to days of common use or even 21 days of energy-saving use. To recharge it is necessary to use the proprietary base.

The model also has heart rate, blood oxygen, barometric, acceleration and gyroscope sensors, in addition to pressure and ambient light sensors.

Amazfit GTR 3 Pro

The GTR 3 Pro stands out for its larger screen, now 1,65 inch, aluminum alloy case now with 39 mm and same battery as 450 mAh, offering up to 20 days of common use and up to 30 days of use with battery saving mode.

The main reasons for the lower battery life are the larger screen, new altimeter sensor, built-in speaker and Wi-Fi connectivity (2.4GHz) instead of just Bluetooth 5.0.

Both models offer wide range. age of sporting modes, including more than 100 activities such as running and walking, cycling, swimming, indoor or outdoor exercise, dancing, ball sports, combat, water sports and more.

Amazfit GTS 3

(Image: Reproduction/Amazfit)

The new model of the GTS line maintains its traditional design with a more square shape and a single side button for navigation. The model has a box in two color options (dark gray and gold), with bracelets in Graphite Black, Terra Rosa and White Ivory.

Compared to the previous model, the GTS 3 now offers a screen larger than 1,39 inch (against 1,50″ of the GTS 2), which results in high density of 269 ppi, and supports the Always On Display feature of the most expensive duo.

The smart watch is only 8.8mm thick, weighs 30, 4 grams and lets be Widely customized thanks to the more than 100 dials.

There are monitors for recording physical activity, heart rate, measuring oxygen in the blood, recording sleep and breathing during sleep, in addition to recording stress and menstrual cycles.

Amazfit maintains essential characteristics such as protection against water at depths of up to 5 ATM, built-in Alexa and long battery life, with 20 days of common use and up to days with battery saving.

(Image: Reproduction/Amazfit)

Price and availability

The GTR 3 and the GTR 3 Pro are already available for purchase in the United States, while the GTS 3 is scheduled for release on the day of October. The watches arrive in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom and China.

Although there is no official release information for Brazil, records at Anatel confirm that the Amazfit GTS 3 and GTS 3e were homologated and may soon arrive in the country. Check below the values ​​in the international market:

  • Amazfit GTS 3

    for US$ 229 (about R$ 510)

  • Amazfit GTR 3 for US$ 168 (about R$ 510)

  • Amazfit GTR 3 Pro for US$ 229 (about R$1. 229)

    • Source: Amazfit (1, 2 and 3)

