Desired and well paid, IT professionals deal with overload and unpreparedness
- It has already become commonplace to say that the information and communication technologies (ICT) is hot. He arrived at 46 thousand hires in Brazil from January to April, and in just these four months he managed to surpass the entire year of 2019, which brought 59 thousand new vacancies. The average remuneration in the sector is BRL 4.365, more than twice the national average (BRL 1.2019). In the main capitals, it is between R$ 6. and R$ 9.70. Whoever develops codes and programs currently is against the economic crisis and still earns relatively well. But when we put a magnifying glass, we see that this grass is not that green.
Salaries are high because of the proportionally large demand: according to the Brazilian Association of Information Technology and Communication Companies (Brasscom), of 2019 The 3000 it would be necessary, on average, to hire 70 thousand people a year to meet the needs of this market. But the higher IT courses are only graduating 46 thousand every year. This deficit may even value these professionals a lot, but it brings other free-riding problems, such as companies demanding advanced knowledge from developers even in junior positions; overwork without a proper salary increase; lack of motivation; and a lot of wasted work, with pages of lines of code often thrown away and restarted almost from scratch.
- “My worst professional experience was a project has been advanced early to meet an MVP . As a result, the project had a lot more problems than we thought and we almost didn’t have to rollback [voltar à fase inicial] the entire transaction. This resulted in 72 hours agreed fixing bugs and making improvements that weren’t mapped”, remembers Rodrigo Kohler, lead developer of integrations at Iguatemi 365, marketplace of Shopping Iguatemi, in São Paulo.
For Richard Serikawa, senior self-employed quality analyst, the production cycle is way above normal, causing mental and physical problems . “There is the attempt at alienation through a false humanization as ‘owner’s pain’, ‘hero’ culture, ‘we are a family’. And the myth of meritocracy, where many of the significant salary increases are made with the change of employer, and not by career plan”, he criticizes.
From training to company culture
The problems begin with training, as there is an understanding that Brazilian universities are not keeping up with the updates in this market with due speed. After all, an IT professional needs to constantly study the new languages required, while others older ones are left behind. As a result, not all programmers available are properly qualified. “Technological advancement and the updating of curricula have different maturation times. While technology advances almost daily, obstacles to updating curricula in educational institutions have complex processes. The distance between the productive sector and the training centers of human resources is also pointed out as a justification for this gap”, says Sergio Sgobbi, director of institutional relations at Brasscom.
It is more difficult to find someone trained in the most advanced sectors and “on the crest of the wave” in IT. According to Brasscom, the pent-up demand in Brazil is 25% in internet of things, % in safety, 10% in big data, 6% in cloud and 2% in artificial intelligence. This creates a big conflict, since from the smallest startup to the biggest multinational there is a big gold rush to develop more and more intelligent systems, data driven (data driven) and integrated with diverse devices. As a result, most professionals try to “turn around” 30″ and is study several languages and platforms at the same time to have as many chances as possible in the selection of vacancies.
- “Today, due to a lack of structure, companies often create leaner technology teams where the same person ends up taking on multiple roles. We have many systems up and running thanks to versatility, to the professional who can handle it. On the other hand, this is also a problem, because when we need more specific solutions, such as artificial intelligence and big data, we don’t find professionals [com essa qualificação]”, says Fernando D’Angelo, innovation consultant at the Institute of Digital Transformation.
- Another point pointed out by the professionals heard by the report is the antiquated culture of many companies, which have difficulties in understanding the challenges this type of work. “Here in Brazil, small and medium-sized companies tend to have a family profile. [É preciso] make the company owner see technology as an important part of the company, as a tool to generate more income, and not as a cost”, complains Alexandre Braga Gussem, business analyst at the IT solutions company Eiti.
Home office: solve from here, fail there
The covid pandemic has created a new problem: the home office. In fact, this was an old demand of many professionals in the sector, and the social distance ended providing this “by force.” For them this was positive. However, the workload increased significantly as well, as thousands of companies were forced to start or accelerate their digital transformation, asking for platforms that allowed process automation ssos or remote work for all employees.
- “Companies have become more flexible, which has pros and cons. On the one hand there is the best lifestyle for professionals. The downside is the perception of time, and that’s why they end up working more than if they had gone to the office”, analyzes Leonardo Rente, CTO of b8one, which creates e-commerce platforms for large companies. Renato Avelar, Strategy and Director The startup’s business agrees and recalls that remote work has further expanded the offer of programmers, as it has made it possible to hire people from other states. “But there are people who perform better at home, while others do not and need constant supervision. If no one charges [as tarefas de trabalho], they think everything is fine and don’t deliver.”
How to get out of this?
Luiz Mariano, CEO of Flow consulting and co-author of a study on the deficiencies of technology professionals in Brazil, believes that it will take some time to standardize the relationship between supply and demand. extremes at both ends of the rope. “The company side sees churn [de funcionários] and orders increase. Employees are under pressure to deliver solutions quickly, with little staff, in the absence of a structured process and conditions. And they see many opportunities appearing supposedly with better conditions”, he says.
- Some solutions he pointed out are the offer of a fixed salary instead bonus or share offering (in the case of a small company); investing in workplaces with better technological conditions; clear leadership policies and procedures and organizational structure; and involving technology people in the search and mapping of good professionals in the market.
- “This transformation is much more organizational than technological and more macro than micro. We see several projects that, if they had waited any longer to ‘take the bread out of the oven’, they would not have taken the raw bread. And by bringing the work forward by a month, it becomes a problem that will take years to be corrected, because of poor documentation”, analyzes Avelar, referring to the concept maps of an IT project that allow other professionals to understand its operation.
- The b8one executive defends an effort to foster partnerships between companies and universities to correct everything from the beginning, that is, in the training. “Companies want an easy method to solve. Instead of training professionals, the person just wants to know how to hire someone else’s professional. This creates a marketing problem that disrupts everyone.”
