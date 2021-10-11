desired-and-well-paid,-it-professionals-deal-with-overload-and-unpreparedness

For Richard Serikawa, senior self-employed quality analyst, the production cycle is way above normal, causing mental and physical problems . “There is the attempt at alienation through a false humanization as ‘owner’s pain’, ‘hero’ culture, ‘we are a family’. And the myth of meritocracy, where many of the significant salary increases are made with the change of employer, and not by career plan”, he criticizes.

Image: Reproduction/Adam Nowakowsk/Unsplash

From training to company culture

The problems begin with training, as there is an understanding that Brazilian universities are not keeping up with the updates in this market with due speed. After all, an IT professional needs to constantly study the new languages ​​required, while others older ones are left behind. As a result, not all programmers available are properly qualified. “Technological advancement and the updating of curricula have different maturation times. While technology advances almost daily, obstacles to updating curricula in educational institutions have complex processes. The distance between the productive sector and the training centers of human resources is also pointed out as a justification for this gap”, says Sergio Sgobbi, director of institutional relations at Brasscom.